Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shelly Group SE: Annual General Meeting Approves Dividend Of EUR 0.13 Per Share High Level Of Approval On All Agenda Items


2025-06-02 02:06:05
Shelly Group SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.13 per share – high level of approval on all agenda items
Shelly Group SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.13 per share – high level of approval on all agenda items

Sofia / Munich, 2 June 2025 – The Annual General Meeting of Shelly Group SE (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group”), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, today adopted the proposal of the Board of Directors and approved a gross dividend of EUR 0.13 per share. А total of approximately EUR 2.3 million will be distributed from the retained earnings within 60 days of the date of the Annual General Meeting. The initial and final term of payment will be determined additionally by the Board of Directors, as per delegation of the Annual General Meeting.

All resolutions proposed under the agenda items received high approval at the Annual General Meeting. The members of the Board of Directors were discharged by the shareholders for the past financial year. The voting participation at the Annual General Meeting was around 70%.

About Shelly Group

Shelly Group SE develops, designs and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smart phones, PCs or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With subsidiaries in Germany, Bulgaria, Slovenia and Poland as well as in the USA and China, the Shelly Group is globally present.

