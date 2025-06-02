Shelly Group SE: Annual General Meeting Approves Dividend Of EUR 0.13 Per Share High Level Of Approval On All Agenda Items
|
EQS-News: Shelly Group SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Shelly Group SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.13 per share – high level of approval on all agenda items
Sofia / Munich, 2 June 2025 – The Annual General Meeting of Shelly Group SE (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group”), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, today adopted the proposal of the Board of Directors and approved a gross dividend of EUR 0.13 per share. А total of approximately EUR 2.3 million will be distributed from the retained earnings within 60 days of the date of the Annual General Meeting. The initial and final term of payment will be determined additionally by the Board of Directors, as per delegation of the Annual General Meeting.
All resolutions proposed under the agenda items received high approval at the Annual General Meeting. The members of the Board of Directors were discharged by the shareholders for the past financial year. The voting participation at the Annual General Meeting was around 70%.
About Shelly Group
Shelly Group SE develops, designs and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smart phones, PCs or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With subsidiaries in Germany, Bulgaria, Slovenia and Poland as well as in the USA and China, the Shelly Group is globally present.
Contact Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
02.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment