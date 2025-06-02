Back In The Heart Of Delhi: Pepe Jeans London Returns To Connaught Place With A Revamped Store

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India In a celebration of style, Pepe Jeans London is thrilled to reopen its iconic store in Connaught Place - this time, with a refreshing new twist.

Pepe Jeans London Returns to Connaught Place with a Revamped Store



Spread across a sprawling 2,400 sq. ft., the reimagined store invites shoppers into a space where timeless fashion meets eclectic style and British heritage. With dedicated sections for men, women, and kids, the store brings together an extensive collection of 200+ denim styles and 500+ styles across tees, jackets, etc. All infused with the brand's signature London attitude and youthful energy.



The store has a dedicated denim wall - An ode to our denim heritage, offering everything from core styles to trend-driven fits. But that's not all. The store also features a wide range of footwear to grab on to - from everyday sneakers to statement styles that complement any look, head to toe.



Why Connaught Place?

Because some places never go out of style.



Connaught Place - with its grand architecture, cultural buzz, and steady footfall - remains one of Delhi's most iconic hubs that aligns perfectly with Pepe Jeans London's evolving vision. Reopening here was never a question - it was always the plan.



Come Rediscover Us: The new Pepe Jeans London Store is located at: F-10, Inner Circle, and Connaught Place, New Delhi – 110001



About Pepe Jeans London

Pepe Jeans London was born on London's iconic Portobello Road in 1973. Today, over 50 years later, the brand remains devoted to its initial mantra and pledge to create the world's most exciting denim-led fashion. The diversity and mix of cultures that define the city of London also define the Pepe Jeans personality, providing a constant source of inspiration for the women's, men's, and junior collections. Music, Culture, Fashion, London, and Denim-that's what Pepe Jeans is all about.