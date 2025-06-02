Investornewsbreaks Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TELO) To Pursue Partnerships At BIO 2025 As IND Prep For Telomir-1 Advances

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TELO) announced its participation in the BIO International Convention 2025, taking place June 16–19 in Boston, where it will engage in BIO One-on-One PartneringTM to explore licensing, M&A, and strategic collaborations. The company is preparing to submit an IND application by year-end for its lead candidate, Telomir-1, a small molecule designed to elongate telomeres and reverse core aging mechanisms. Preclinical data highlight broad therapeutic potential across rare diseases such as Progeria, Werner's syndrome, and Wilson's disease, as well as conditions including Type 2 diabetes, aggressive prostate cancer, and macular degeneration. Telomir expects to initiate first-in-human dosing in the first half of 2026 and is seeking FDA guidance on novel clinical endpoints to support accelerated development pathways.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals is a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company seeking to lead development in longevity science in both humans and animals. The company is focused on the development of Telomir-1, a novel small molecule designed to lengthen the DNA's protective telomere caps, which are crucial in the aging process. Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents humans and pet animals with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir's goal is to develop, gain regulatory approval for and commercialize Telomir-1, proposed to be dosed orally, with the broader aim of promoting longevity and enhancing overall quality of life. For more information about the company, visit the website .

