Miningnewsbreaks Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) Mobilizes Drill Rig For 2025 Program At Santa Fe Mine

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) has mobilized a reverse-circulation drill rig and support equipment to its Santa Fe Mine project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The first phase of the 2025 drilling program will focus on the Slab target area, beginning on patented claims before expanding onto BLM-administered land pending approval of the company's Notice of Intent. Lahontan aims to expand known gold and silver resources at the Slab and York targets while also collecting additional sample material for metallurgical testing. Initial assay results are expected within four to six weeks.

About Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, four top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 26.4 km2 Santa Fe Mine project, had past production of 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing*. The Santa Fe Mine has a Canadian National Instrument 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,539,000 oz Au Eq (grading 0.99 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 411,000 oz Au Eq (grading 0.76 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report*). The Company plans to continue advancing the Santa Fe Mine project towards production, update the Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment, and drill test its satellite West Santa Fe project during 2025.

* Please see the“Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Santa Fe Project”, Authors: Kenji Umeno, P. Eng., Thomas Dyer, PE, Kyle Murphy, PE, Trevor Rabb, P. Geo, Darcy Baker, PhD, P. Geo., and John M. Young, SME-RM; Effective Date: December 10, 2024, Report Date: January 24, 2025. The Technical Report is available on the company's website and SEDAR+.

