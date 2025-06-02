Egypt, Iran Explore Closer Ties Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Cairo on Monday, signaling a potential shift in long-frozen relations between the two regional heavyweights. The meeting comes at a time of heightened tension across the Middle East, including conflict in Gaza, maritime threats in the Red Sea, and renewed nuclear uncertainty.

According to an official statement from the Egyptian presidency, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. Araghchi delivered greetings from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, while President Al-Sisi underscored Egypt's support for continued dialogue with Tehran.

The talks also addressed key regional issues. Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt's firm opposition to the expansion of existing conflicts and warned against the outbreak of a broader regional war, which he said would carry grave consequences for the security and stability of all countries involved. He called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, unimpeded humanitarian aid delivery, and the restoration of safe navigation through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea.

At a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Araghchi emphasized that Iran does not seek nuclear weapons but remains committed to its uranium enrichment program.“If the purpose of negotiations is to eliminate Iran's peaceful nuclear activities, then a deal will not be achievable,” he stated, while affirming Tehran's continued commitment to diplomacy and its intention to respond soon to the latest U.S. proposal on the nuclear file.

On the Gaza war, Araghchi expressed support for a lasting ceasefire, humanitarian aid access, and a prisoner exchange agreement. He also praised Egypt's diplomatic efforts to promote regional stability.

Foreign Minister Abdelatty echoed concerns over the risk of nuclear escalation, warning that any military confrontation linked to Iran's nuclear program would endanger all parties.“Egypt is keen to avoid any descent into chaos,” he said, underscoring the strategic importance of safeguarding navigation in the Red Sea.

Both sides signaled a growing openness to deeper political and economic cooperation. Araghchi indicated that restoring full diplomatic relations, including the exchange of ambassadors, remains a goal-“when the time is right.”

Reaffirming Egypt's longstanding position, Abdelatty called for a nuclear weapons-free Middle East and urged full adherence to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), without exception. He noted Egypt's leadership in advocating the initiative since its original proposal in 1974.

The high-level visit comes as regional dynamics shift rapidly, with mounting tensions over the Gaza war, maritime security challenges, and stalled negotiations between Iran and the United States. The Cairo-Tehran dialogue may mark a rare opening for diplomatic engagement between two of the region's most influential nations-driven by shared concerns over stability and a desire to prevent further escalation.