Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Meets Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs

2025-06-02 02:01:56
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, at Bayan Palace on Monday.
The meeting - on the sidelines of the 164th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Council, held in Kuwait City - addressed the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to foster them, along with issues of shared concern.

