Justice Ministry, UNITAR Join Hands To Strengthen Qatar's Legal Sector
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Justice on Monday signed an agreement with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) to organise an advanced training program aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the legal sector in the State of Qatar.
HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice Saeed bin Abdullah Al Suwaidi and UNITAR Executive Director Michelle Gyles-McDonnough signed the deal.
The program will be implemented in two phases in the State of Qatar. The first phase aims to educate participants about various legal challenges and introduce them to opportunities for innovation and keeping pace with developments in justice and technology through comprehensive and integrated training workshops.
The second phase will focus on assessing participants' innovative potential and enhancing the knowledge acquired during the first phase, through organising a dedicated hackathon.
A statement issued by the Ministry of Justice clarified that the launch of this program is part of the Ministry's 2025-2030 strategy, which prioritises the development of the training sector in line with Qatar National Vision 2030's human development pillar and the Third National Development Strategy that supports this direction.
The statement added that the program will offer the legal sector in the country the opportunity to benefit from artificial intelligence applications and the effective tools provided by technology to address the complex challenges facing the world. It noted that integrating technology into the legal system will help enhance efficiency, improve access to justice, and promote transparency-supporting the principles of swift and effective justice.
The statement also emphasised that the active participation of youth, along with public-private partnerships, has become essential, given the digital competencies and innovative perspectives this group brings-contributing to the development of legal solutions that align with the evolving needs of society.
It highlighted the importance of aligning legal frameworks with technological advancement as a necessary step to ensure the evolution of the rule of law in parallel with societal transformations. It stressed that the integration of justice, technology, youth, and modern rule of law is no longer optional, but a necessity for building a resilient legal system capable of meeting the dynamic needs of society.
