Buchanan's Whisky And Global Superstar Rauw Alejandro Partner To Fire Up Summer With New Buchanan's Asados Unidos Campaign Bringing The Heat From The Stage To The Grill And Beyond

Known for fusing sounds and bringing his own sazón to stages worldwide, Rauw is joining Buchanan's longstanding celebration and support of Latin Music – inspiring 200%ers to proudly share the rhythm and flavors that make their asados so unique, while proving that Buchanan's is the spirit that brings us all together at the table despite our differences on the grill.

Whether you call it a carne asada, parrillada, or asado, the Buchanan's Asados Unidos campaign agrees that this Hispanic occasion has more sazón, bateria, and rhythm than others, so bring your flavorful traditions, energy, and beats to the grill this summer while enjoying a Buchanita cocktail.

The new creative, developed by GALE rooted in the same embrace of culture and customs that inspired Rauw's latest No. 1 album and current Cosa Nuestra Tour, comes to life through a dynamic four-part video series featuring Rauw Alejandro and friends from Puerto Rico, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. Set against sunny backdrops, the series captures the real-life ways Latinos come together to enjoy bold flavors, family and friendship as the group grills, laughs and playfully tease one another over subtle cultural differences – like what music makes the best companion to grilling from Salsa, Merengue, Reggaeton or Bomba. Launching across digital platforms throughout the summer, the :15 video spots celebrate the distinct flavors and rhythm of 200% grilling traditions.

"Desde mi niñez, Parrilladas siempre han sido parte de mi cultura y mi gente," says global superstar Rauw Alejandro. "Being the newest part of the Buchanan's familia and participating in the Asados Unidos campaign is special because it celebrates something very important to me – the way we come together. Whether it's called a barbecue, carne asada, parrillada, or asado, the heart is the same: sabor, música y comunidad. Stay tuned for what we're cooking up next!"

"Rauw Alejandro's artistic vision and message behind 'Cosa Nuestra' are perfectly aligned with what we've always aimed to do with Buchanan's, and that is celebrate the vibrant duality and deep sense of community of 200%ers-those who are 100% Hispanic and 100% American," says Linda Lagos-Morales, Brand Director, Buchanan's Scotch Whisky. "This summer, Asados Unidos brings that spirit to life through the cultural cornerstone of the Asado-honoring the traditions, flavors and friendly debates that unite us around the grill. With Rauw Alejandro joining the Buchanan's familia, we're excited to show that no matter what you call it, the pride, passion and 200% spirit are what bring us together."

Following Buchanan's onstage bar debut during the groundbreaking U.S. leg of Rauw's acclaimed Cosa Nuestra World Tour and after party presence in Los Angeles, Miami, NYC, Chicago and Houston, Buchanan's is bringing the asado debate to high-energy local events such as Toñita Fest in New York City.

To inspire 200%ers elevate their asados this summer, Buchanan's is also partnering with three Latin-American grillmasters to create recipes showcasing the rich flavors and culture of the ultimate asado deliciously paired with one of the Buchanan's signature cocktails below, making it the go-to grilling companion of the season.



Rauw Fashioned – A take on the traditional cocktail blending the sweet richness of figs with the vibrant zest of oranges, reflecting Rauw's Sicilian and Puerto Rican roots in one bold, flavorful cocktail with Buchanan's DeLuxe.

Buchanita – The brand's iconic serve bursts with tropical flavor and is topped with a naturally vibrant foam, it is a tribute to summer grilling and 200% flair in a glass with just Buchanan's DeLuxe and Fresh Pineapple Juice. Piña Spritz – This light, crisp, and full of tropical zest cocktail is the perfect summer-ready sip with just three simple ingredients: Buchanan's Pineapple, Club Soda and Coconut Water with a chili-lime rim.

Buchanan's Blended Scotch Whisky and Rauw Alejandro invite those who are 21+ to join the Asados Unidos debate by following @Buchananswhisky and continue the asado season throughout the summer by making one of the signature cocktails, which can be found at . Buchanan's Whisky is available for purchase online and in retail stores nationwide wherever fine spirits are sold, at a retail price of $29.99.

About BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky

BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky's true purpose is to unite all who bring their 100% Hispanic and 100% American identities together to live a 200% life. It was created to be shared with one another and enjoyed by all, because our founder, James Buchanan believed in the power of sharing. The BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky brand has more than 130 years of authentic heritage, and every bottle represents James Buchanan's commitment to creating the finest blended Scotch Whiskies. The BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky Portfolio features five gold award-winning marques, including: BUCHANAN'S DeLuxe Blended Scotch Whisky, BUCHANAN'S Pineapple, BUCHANAN'S MASTER Blended Scotch Whisky, BUCHANAN'S Special Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky, and BUCHANAN'S RED SEAL Blended Scotch Whisky. All of these marques have been recognized in the most prestigious international spirits competitions. In 2025, BUCHANAN'S DeLuxe Blended Scotch Whisky won Double Gold and at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Gold in the International Spirit Competition. For more information, visit or connect with us on Facebook and Instagram .

About RAUW ALEJANDRO

Latin GRAMMY® award winning and 4x GRAMMY® nominated Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Rauw Alejandro has been leading the new generation of Latin music artists since he appeared on the scene in 2016. One of Reggaeton's fastest rising stars, Rauw's collaborations include Pharrell Williams ("Airplane Tickets"), Shakira ("Te Felicito") Selena Gomez ("Baila Conmigo"), Anuel AA ("Reloj") and Camilo ("Tattoo") among others. Rauw's meteoric rise as one of the most prominent figures in Latin urban music has been undeniable and through his continuous musical evolution, he continues to deliver refreshing and innovative sounds that keep him at the top of the genre. Rauw's accolades are extensive; two Latin GRAMMY® awards, four GRAMMY® nominations, two Billboard Latin Music Awards, five Premios Tú Música Urbano, two Premios Juventud, an iHeart Radio Award, and more. His 6x RIAA Latin Platinum debut album, Afrodisíaco, released in November 2020, earned Rauw his first GRAMMY® nomination for "Best Urban Music Album" and also garnered him a Latin GRAMMY® nomination for "Best New Artist." In 2021 his second studio album, Vice Versa, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Latin Album chart, #3 on Spotify's Top Debut Album and #1 on Apple Music's Latin Album charts. The album also notably topped the Best Albums of 2021 lists in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, NPR and Billboard. In 2022, Rauw released his third studio album, Saturno, to rave reviews. The album was nominated for a GRAMMY® for "Best Urban Music Album" and featured collaborations with Baby Rasta, DJ Playero, Chris Palace, Arcángel, Súbelo NEO, Lyanno and Brray. Billboard named the album "one of the most eclectic albums in reggaeton-pop." In 2023 Rauw released his fourth studio album Playa Saturno. The 14-track "spinoff" of Saturno features collaborations with Jowell y Randy, Miguel Bosé, and Junior H. In November 2024 he released his highly anticipated fifth album, Cosa Nuestra, which debuted at #1 globally on the Apple Music and Spotify charts, making Rauw one of the few Latin artists to ever achieve this milestone and #1 on Billboard's Latin Albums chart and #6 on the Billboard Top 200. With this release Rauw continues to redefine the global music landscape, bridging the gap between Latin music and international audiences. His artistry, groundbreaking innovation, and magnetic stage presence affirm his place as a transformative force in the music industry.

About DIAGEO:

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, CÎROC and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DELEÓN and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, our people, our brands, and performance, visit . Visit DIAGEO's global responsible drinking resource, , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America:

@Diageo_NA . Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

