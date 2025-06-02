Lionsgate Network Brings On Former Mossad Chief To Lead Charge Against Global Crypto Fraud

NEW YORK, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionsgate Network appoints former Mossad Financial Warfare Chief Dr. Udi Levi as Special Advisor.

Lionsgate Network, a global leader in crypto compliance and blockchain forensics, has strengthened its strategic advisory team with the appointment of Dr. Udi Levi, former Mossad chief of financial warfare and internationally acclaimed security expert. Dr. Levi will provide critical insights and guidance as the company continues to advance its mission of combating sophisticated digital finance crime.

As crypto scams accelerate across the U.S., Lionsgate Network is expanding its capabilities to address emerging threats targeting American consumers. Based in Tel Aviv and operating globally, Lionsgate Network provides cutting-edge blockchain forensics and collaborates closely with U.S. agencies, including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"Crypto crime is a moving target, and we're raising the bar to stay ahead," said Bezalel Eithan Raviv , CEO of Lionsgate Network. "Dr. Levi's strategic brilliance elevates our mission to protect victims and empower law enforcement with unmatched speed and precision."

"Digital finance crime is more than just financial theft-it's a gateway for terror groups and malicious actors to fund far more dangerous agendas," said Dr. Levi. "Lionsgate Network is uniquely positioned to expose these shadow networks and disrupt operations that pose a far greater threat than most realize. It's an honor to join a team committed to tackling this deeper, more urgent fight."

With a growing U.S. presence and trusted collaborations with federal agencies, Lionsgate Network continues to set a new standard in private-sector crypto enforcement.

About Lionsgate Network

Lionsgate Network is a blockchain intelligence firm with operations in Tel Aviv and Delaware, specializing in crypto scam investigations, digital asset recovery, and real-time blockchain forensics. The company collaborates with law enforcement and financial institutions to trace stolen funds and safeguard consumers from digital fraud.

SOURCE Lionsgate Network

