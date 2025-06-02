ADLM Honors 2025 Award Winners For Advancing Laboratory Medicine And Patient Care

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM, formerly AACC) is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 ADLM and Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine Awards. Through this annual awards program, ADLM and its Academy strive to support laboratory medicine professionals in all stages of their careers and to build awareness of the essential role that clinical laboratory testing plays in improving patient health.

2025 ADLM AWARD WINNERS

Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship Award

Heidi Rehm, PhD, FACMG

Massachusetts General Hospital

Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine

Larry J. Kricka, DPhil, FACB, CSci, CChem, FRSC, FRCPath

University of Pennsylvania

Outstanding Contributions Through Service to the Profession of Clinical Chemistry

Alison Woodworth, PhD, DABCC, FADLM

CTI Clinical Trials & Consulting

Outstanding Contributions to Education in Clinical Chemistry

David J. Anderson, PhD

Cleveland State University

Outstanding Scientific Achievements by a Young Investigator

Nicholas C. Spies, MD

University of Utah/ARUP Laboratories

Clinical Laboratory Scientist Achievement Award

Michelle R. Campbell, MS, MLS(ASCP)CMMBCM,SCCM

Mayo Clinic

Humans of ADLM – DEI Leadership Award (Individual Category)

Dina N. Greene, PhD, DABCC

University of Washington

Humans of ADLM – DEI Leadership Award (Team Category)

WashU Section of Pathology Informatics

Washington University School of Medicine

ADLM Past President's Award

Octavia M. Peck Palmer, PhD, FADLM

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

ADLM General Research Grant Recipient

Lejla Alić, MD, PhD

University of Sarajevo – Faculty of Medicine

Helen Free Travel Grant Recipient

Daniel Barry, MLS(ASCP)CM

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

2025 ACADEMY OF DIAGNOSTICS & LABORATORY MEDICINE AWARD WINNERS

Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Chemistry in a Selected Area of Research

Tony Hu, PhD, FNAI, FAIMBE

Tulane University, School of Medicine

Professor Alvin Dubin Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Profession and the Academy

Alison Woodworth, PhD, DABCC, FADLM

CTI Clinical Trials & Consulting

George Grannis Award for Excellence in Research and Scientific Publication

Vahid Azimi, MD, MS

Alameda Health System

"A hearty congratulations to this year's award winners, whose dedication to excellence and innovative work in the field of laboratory medicine has been essential to advancing healthcare," said ADLM President Dr. Anthony Killeen. "Their exceptional achievements in research, service, education, and advocacy have advanced the ability of lab experts to solve challenging medical problems and to ensure that high quality care is accessible to all."

The 2025 ADLM and Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine Award winners will be recognized during the plenary sessions at ADLM 2025, held in Chicago from July 27-31.

About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

Dedicated to achieving better health for all through laboratory medicine, ADLM (formerly AACC) unites more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from 110 countries around the world. Our community is at the forefront of laboratory medicine's diverse subdisciplines, including clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, clinical microbiology, and data science, and is comprised of individuals holding the spectrum of lab-related professional degrees, certifications, and credentials. Since 1948, ADLM has championed the advancement of laboratory medicine by fostering scientific collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of innovative solutions that enhance health outcomes. For more information, visit .

