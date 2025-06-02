ADLM Honors 2025 Award Winners For Advancing Laboratory Medicine And Patient Care
WASHINGTON, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM, formerly AACC) is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 ADLM and Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine Awards. Through this annual awards program, ADLM and its Academy strive to support laboratory medicine professionals in all stages of their careers and to build awareness of the essential role that clinical laboratory testing plays in improving patient health.
2025 ADLM AWARD WINNERS
Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship Award
Heidi Rehm, PhD, FACMG
Massachusetts General Hospital
Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine
Larry J. Kricka, DPhil, FACB, CSci, CChem, FRSC, FRCPath
University of Pennsylvania
Outstanding Contributions Through Service to the Profession of Clinical Chemistry
Alison Woodworth, PhD, DABCC, FADLM
CTI Clinical Trials & Consulting
Outstanding Contributions to Education in Clinical Chemistry
David J. Anderson, PhD
Cleveland State University
Outstanding Scientific Achievements by a Young Investigator
Nicholas C. Spies, MD
University of Utah/ARUP Laboratories
Clinical Laboratory Scientist Achievement Award
Michelle R. Campbell, MS, MLS(ASCP)CMMBCM,SCCM
Mayo Clinic
Humans of ADLM – DEI Leadership Award (Individual Category)
Dina N. Greene, PhD, DABCC
University of Washington
Humans of ADLM – DEI Leadership Award (Team Category)
WashU Section of Pathology Informatics
Washington University School of Medicine
ADLM Past President's Award
Octavia M. Peck Palmer, PhD, FADLM
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
ADLM General Research Grant Recipient
Lejla Alić, MD, PhD
University of Sarajevo – Faculty of Medicine
Helen Free Travel Grant Recipient
Daniel Barry, MLS(ASCP)CM
The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
2025 ACADEMY OF DIAGNOSTICS & LABORATORY MEDICINE AWARD WINNERS
Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Chemistry in a Selected Area of Research
Tony Hu, PhD, FNAI, FAIMBE
Tulane University, School of Medicine
Professor Alvin Dubin Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Profession and the Academy
Alison Woodworth, PhD, DABCC, FADLM
CTI Clinical Trials & Consulting
George Grannis Award for Excellence in Research and Scientific Publication
Vahid Azimi, MD, MS
Alameda Health System
"A hearty congratulations to this year's award winners, whose dedication to excellence and innovative work in the field of laboratory medicine has been essential to advancing healthcare," said ADLM President Dr. Anthony Killeen. "Their exceptional achievements in research, service, education, and advocacy have advanced the ability of lab experts to solve challenging medical problems and to ensure that high quality care is accessible to all."
The 2025 ADLM and Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine Award winners will be recognized during the plenary sessions at ADLM 2025, held in Chicago from July 27-31.
About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)
Dedicated to achieving better health for all through laboratory medicine, ADLM (formerly AACC) unites more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from 110 countries around the world. Our community is at the forefront of laboratory medicine's diverse subdisciplines, including clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, clinical microbiology, and data science, and is comprised of individuals holding the spectrum of lab-related professional degrees, certifications, and credentials. Since 1948, ADLM has championed the advancement of laboratory medicine by fostering scientific collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of innovative solutions that enhance health outcomes. For more information, visit .
Christine DeLong
ADLM
Director, Editorial and Media Relations
(p) 202.835.8722
[email protected]
Bill Malone
ADLM
Senior Director, Strategic Communications
(p) 202.835.8756
[email protected]
