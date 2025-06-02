Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ADLM Honors 2025 Award Winners For Advancing Laboratory Medicine And Patient Care


2025-06-02 02:01:30
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM, formerly AACC) is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 ADLM and Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine Awards. Through this annual awards program, ADLM and its Academy strive to support laboratory medicine professionals in all stages of their careers and to build awareness of the essential role that clinical laboratory testing plays in improving patient health.

2025 ADLM AWARD WINNERS

Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship Award
Heidi Rehm, PhD, FACMG
Massachusetts General Hospital

Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine
Larry J. Kricka, DPhil, FACB, CSci, CChem, FRSC, FRCPath
University of Pennsylvania

Outstanding Contributions Through Service to the Profession of Clinical Chemistry
Alison Woodworth, PhD, DABCC, FADLM
CTI Clinical Trials & Consulting

Outstanding Contributions to Education in Clinical Chemistry
David J. Anderson, PhD
Cleveland State University

Outstanding Scientific Achievements by a Young Investigator
Nicholas C. Spies, MD
University of Utah/ARUP Laboratories

Clinical Laboratory Scientist Achievement Award
Michelle R. Campbell, MS, MLS(ASCP)CMMBCM,SCCM
Mayo Clinic

Humans of ADLM – DEI Leadership Award (Individual Category)
Dina N. Greene, PhD, DABCC
University of Washington

Humans of ADLM – DEI Leadership Award (Team Category)
WashU Section of Pathology Informatics
Washington University School of Medicine

ADLM Past President's Award
Octavia M. Peck Palmer, PhD, FADLM
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

ADLM General Research Grant Recipient
Lejla Alić, MD, PhD
University of Sarajevo – Faculty of Medicine

Helen Free Travel Grant Recipient
Daniel Barry, MLS(ASCP)CM
The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

2025 ACADEMY OF DIAGNOSTICS & LABORATORY MEDICINE AWARD WINNERS

Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Chemistry in a Selected Area of Research
Tony Hu, PhD, FNAI, FAIMBE
Tulane University, School of Medicine

Professor Alvin Dubin Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Profession and the Academy
Alison Woodworth, PhD, DABCC, FADLM
CTI Clinical Trials & Consulting

George Grannis Award for Excellence in Research and Scientific Publication
Vahid Azimi, MD, MS
Alameda Health System

"A hearty congratulations to this year's award winners, whose dedication to excellence and innovative work in the field of laboratory medicine has been essential to advancing healthcare," said ADLM President Dr. Anthony Killeen. "Their exceptional achievements in research, service, education, and advocacy have advanced the ability of lab experts to solve challenging medical problems and to ensure that high quality care is accessible to all."

The 2025 ADLM and Academy of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine Award winners will be recognized during the plenary sessions at ADLM 2025, held in Chicago from July 27-31.

About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

Dedicated to achieving better health for all through laboratory medicine, ADLM (formerly AACC) unites more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from 110 countries around the world. Our community is at the forefront of laboratory medicine's diverse subdisciplines, including clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, clinical microbiology, and data science, and is comprised of individuals holding the spectrum of lab-related professional degrees, certifications, and credentials. Since 1948, ADLM has championed the advancement of laboratory medicine by fostering scientific collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of innovative solutions that enhance health outcomes. For more information, visit .

Christine DeLong
ADLM
Director, Editorial and Media Relations
(p) 202.835.8722
[email protected]

Bill Malone
ADLM
Senior Director, Strategic Communications
(p) 202.835.8756
[email protected]

SOURCE Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN02062025003732001241ID1109626866

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search