INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Cable One, Inc. - CABO

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cable One, Inc. ("Cable One" or the"Company") (NYSE: CABO).

The investigation concerns whether Cable One and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 1, 2025, Cable One reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Among other items, Cable One reported earnings that fell significantly short of analyst expectations and suspended its dividend. Analysts at Keybanc called the results“extremely disappointing” and questioned the credibility of Cable One's management. Raymond James also criticized Cable One's management, claiming that“[t]he results for Q1 were worse than expected, yet management was adamant they will see growth in both broadband top line revenue and subscribers for the year.”

On this news, Cable One's stock price fell $109.48 per share, or 41.79%, to close at $152.51 per share on May 2, 2025.

