Lendmark Financial Services Continues Wisconsin Expansion With Beaver Dam Branch, Marking Its 11Th Portfolio Opening In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEAVER DAM, Wis., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) , a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, continues to expand its Wisconsin footprint, opening a new branch in Beaver Dam.

The branch, located at 1659 N. Spring Street, Suite 103, is expected to serve hundreds of customers, retailers, and auto dealerships in its first year. Branch Manager Michelle Lischka will oversee the daily operations, focusing on building strong personal relationships with customers and becoming an active part of the community. The goal is to ensure that local residents receive exceptional, personalized loan services tailored to their specific financial needs.

“Centrally located between Madison, Milwaukee and the Fox Valley, Beaver Dam combines easy city access with its unique blend of natural beauty. The residents of this community now will have greater access to loans that help meet their planned and unplanned financial needs,” said Mike McIntire, Vice President of Branch Operations at Lendmark.“Beaver Dam is a bustling town, and our new branch brings Lendmark's top-notch customer service and consumer loan solutions to this economy.”

In addition to serving consumers directly, Lendmark provides financing solutions for thousands of retailers and independent auto dealerships, allowing these businesses' customers to obtain Lendmark financing. Local businesses that are interested in partnering with Lendmark to provide financing solutions for their customers should visit the branch or call 920-557-3264.

Lendmark's 'Climb to Cure' is its signature cause-related initiative. The company has committed to raising $10 million by 2025 to mark its 10-year anniversary partnering with CURE Childhood Cancer . So far, Lendmark's employees, partners and customers have raised $8.83 million to support CURE, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to funding targeted pediatric cancer research that is utilized nationwide.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal and household credit and loan solutions to consumers. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Today, Lendmark operates more than 520 branches in 22 states across the country, providing personalized services to customers and retail business partners with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit .

