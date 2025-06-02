AMMWEC Condemns Antisemitic Terror Attack In Boulder, Colorado
AMMWEC stands in solidarity with the Jewish community and all those affected by this despicable attack. AMMWEC President Anila Ali remarked that“This second terror attack on our soil targeting Jews must be met with swift justice. I call on the administration to do more to hold accountable those organizations and individuals perpetuating radical ideologies.”
As an organization committed to fostering interfaith dialogue and understanding, AMMWEC calls upon all communities to unite against hatred and to promote peace, compassion, and mutual respect. We urge law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that justice is served.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire Boulder community during this difficult time.
