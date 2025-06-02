The Jazz Sanctuary Swings Into Summer With Five Free Concerts Across Greater Philadelphia This June

The Jazz Sanctuary, Philadelphia's most distinctive performing arts nonprofit, brings their scintillating sounds to five free, live jazz concerts across the Greater Philadelphia region this June.

- Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director, The Jazz SanctuaryPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Jazz Sanctuary , Philadelphia's most distinctive performing arts nonprofit, brings their scintillating sounds to five free, live jazz concerts across the Greater Philadelphia region.The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet will bring their popular“Jazz & Joe” concerts - featuring live music, coffee, soft drinks, dessert treats, and a“BYOB” atmosphere - to audiences in Philadelphia and its suburbs this June.“Nothing delights us more than performing for a warm and welcoming audience-it truly elevates the entire experience for our musicians,” said Alan Segal, Founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary.“We're grateful for the support of every community we visit, and we hope you'll continue to join us whenever you can.“As we continue to share the joy of live jazz this year, I'm already looking ahead to 2026-our 15th anniversary and my 85th birthday,” Segal continued.“You have every reason to expect surprises, celebrations, and music to soothe the soul. I hope you'll be part of it.“We're still filling out our schedule for the rest of this year, and I'd be grateful for any suggestions from our wonderful audience members,” added Segal.“Whether it's helping us find new venues or supporting us as a sponsor or individual donor, your involvement makes all the difference. Together, we can keep this music alive and thriving in communities across the region.”Upcoming Concerts:.Sunday, June 8 at 9:30 a.m. – Church of the Messiah (1001 Dekalb Pike Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002) – Live music featuring artists from The Jazz Sanctuary during Sunday services, with performers including James Dell'Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Grant MacAvoy (drums), Alan Segal (bass), and Tony Micilli (vibes). This free, 90-minute event is open to the public..Thursday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. – Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912) - Enjoy“Jazz & Joe” with coffee, treats, and live music from The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet - James Dell'Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Alan Segal (bass), and Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion). This free, 90-minute event is open to the public..Wednesday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m. – Pennepack Baptist Church (8732 Krewstown Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19115) – Another“Jazz & Joe” evening, presented with the support of the Greater Bustleton Civic League featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet. This 101-minute concert is also free and open to all..Thursday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m. – Gloria Dei (Old Swedes') Episcopal Church (8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147) – Enjoy an evening of“Jazz & Joe” featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet. This two-hour concert is free and open to all..Sunday, June 29 at 4:30 p.m. – Robinson Park adjacent to All Hallows Church, 262 Bent Rd, Wyncote, PA 19095) – The concert, a benefit for The Friends of Robinson Park , will feature The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet – Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Eddie Etkins (sax), Randy Sutin (vibes and percussion), James Dell'Orefice (keyboard), and Alan Segal (bass). Presented with the support of Cheltenham Township and The Friends of Robinson Park, this two-hour concert is open to the public.The Jazz Sanctuary's continued success is made possible by more than 100 generous individual donors and corporate sponsors-including Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, Quantum Think, Alan J. Segal LLC, and DMG Global-whose support helps keep jazz free, live, and thriving across the region.About The Jazz Sanctuary:Founded in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary is a Philadelphia-based non-profit performing arts organization dedicated to bringing free live jazz performances to communities throughout the region. Over its 14-year history, The Jazz Sanctuary has hosted more than 830 events in diverse venues, including churches, community centers, senior residences, and public spaces. Committed to fostering connection and accessibility, the organization supports its talented musicians while ensuring that all performances remain free of charge to attendees. The Jazz Sanctuary is funded by individual donors, sponsors, and its annual matching fundraising campaigns. For more information or to support its mission, visit .

