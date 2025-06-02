45 Years Of Sustainability At Frey Vineyards

MENAFN - 3BL) By Molly Frey, Frey Vineyards

Frey Vineyards sits at the heart of Mendocino County in Redwood Valley, tucked into the hills of Northern California. There, the Frey family grows organic grapes in organic vineyards and makes organic wine. Wine Enthusiast awarded Mendocino County the AVA (American Viticultural Area) of the Year award for 2024, in large part due to the sustainable winery practices in this area. Mendocino County is California's greenest AVA, in large part, thanks to the efforts of the Frey family's presence here. In addition to championing Organics and Biodynamics in winemaking, the Frey family has purchased tons of grapes over the years from local wineries, thereby encouraging the growers in the area to go Organic or Biodynamic.

What distinguishes Frey from many other businesses is that many of the family members work and live at Frey Vineyards. When Jonathan and Katrina Frey established Frey Vineyards, they were really organic farmers that took an opportunity to pioneer the organic wine movement here in the United States. They weren't businesspeople looking to capitalize on a niche market; they were a family devoted to organic farming and gardening that decided to create the organic category in viticulture and winemaking. Their savvy business sense came out of the necessity of wanting to and needing to promote the category of Organics.

