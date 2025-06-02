Sustainable Electronics Start In The Supply Chain - New Program Prepares Suppliers To Lead

MENAFN - 3BL) PORTLAND, Ore., June 2, 2025 /3BL/ - The Global Electronics Council(GEC) today announced the launch of the Supplier Engagement Program (SEP) for EPEAT, a new global resource platform designed to accelerate sustainable leadership across electronics supply chains. The program equips suppliers of EPEAT Participating Manufacturers with resources to help meet the updated EPEAT criteria, drive responsible manufacturing practices, and position themselves as indispensable partners to leading electronics brands.

As electronics brands face growing expectations for environmental and social accountability, over 40% of the updated EPEAT Criteria now extend into the supply chain, requiring more collaboration with EPEAT Participating Manufacturers and their suppliers to achieve EPEAT product registration.

Launching this month, the Supplier Engagement Program for EPEAT delivers:



A dynamic training hub featuring presentations, videos, and curated e-learning resources on EPEAT Criteria and implementation best practices

Actionable implementation tools and templates to help suppliers efficiently meet required and optional EPEAT criteria

Exclusive live and on-demand webinars, regional seminars, and workshops offering direct access to GEC and EPEAT experts Recognition for participating suppliers, signaling leadership in responsible, sustainable electronics

"Brands can't achieve their sustainability goals alone," said Bob Mitchell, CEO of the Global Electronics Council. " It takes a connected, capable supply chain. The Supplier Engagement Program for EPEAT further enables suppliers as partners in sustainable product development, giving them the tools and recognition they need to lead alongside EPEAT Participating Manufacturers."

The program is open to all tier 1 and tier 2 suppliers of EPEAT Participating Manufacturers in the electronics value chain, regardless of size, product category, or location.

"Asus is very excited about this new opportunity to streamline value chain training on the new EPEAT criteria and increase supplier collaboration to boost further development of sustainable electronics” a representative from the company commented.

Visit epeat/about/sep to learn more or register for the Supplier Engagement Program for EPEAT. Contact ... for questions.

About the Global Electronics Council

The Global Electronics Council (GEC) envisions a world with only sustainable electronic technology that enhances the well-being of people and planet. Our mission is to accelerate the transformation of markets toward prioritizing the most sustainable electronic products and services.

As stewards of the EPEAT ecolabel, we set global standards for electronics that empower brands, their value chains and their buyers to achieve ambitious sustainability goals. Through our thought leadership, advocacy, and EPEAT ecolabel, GEC is helping to reshape the electronics industry into a driving force for environmental preservation and global well-being.

Our EPEAT Ecolabel

We are stewards of the EPEAT ecolabel – the definitive global standard to drive change across the technology sector from extraction to end of life. EPEAT enables manufacturers to follow strict third party verified standards while providing transparency for buyers.

Since its launch in 2006, procurement professionals have reported purchases of over 2.7 billion EPEAT products, generating cost savings exceeding 34 billion USD and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by over 341 million metric tonnes.

