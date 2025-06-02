Making Meaningful Contributions: Meet Abhishek Kumar Sah

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Can you describe your journey to becoming a Senior Security Engineer and what inspired you to choose this career path?

My journey into cybersecurity has been an exciting one. I started my career over a decade ago, focusing initially on infrastructure monitoring, application monitoring, and other related areas. In those early years, I developed a strong foundation in managing and maintaining critical IT systems. As I learned more about the growing risks in the digital world, I found myself drawn to cybersecurity. The idea of protecting systems and data from evolving threats fascinated me. Over the years, I transitioned from monitoring to protecting, working hands-on with evolving threats and building defenses.

Today, as a Senior Security Engineer at GoDaddy, I focus on building and fine-tuning threat detection strategies to protect our environment. What continues to inspire me is the dynamic nature of this field-there's always something new to learn, and the work we do directly contributes to keeping organizations secure.

Can you share a memorable experience that reflects a value of our company?

One experience that stands out was when our team was working on building a comprehensive Detection Library and a Data Dictionary from scratch. It was a huge challenge, but we believed in "Owning Outcomes" and "Building Value" for the organization.

We worked together across teams-Detections, Monitoring, IR, CTI, and SOC analysts-to create over 1,100+ detections that improved our security posture. There were tight deadlines and technical hurdles, but we stayed committed, constantly sharing ideas, and helping each other out. This collaboration was a great example of "Joining Forces" and "Working Courageously", because we weren't afraid to try new approaches. Looking back, the success of that project made me realize how passionate and driven our teams are. It truly embodied the spirit of GoDaddy's values.

I definitely can't take all the credit for this. It was a complete team effort, and I was lucky to work alongside some amazing colleagues.

What makes GoDaddy different than any other company in India?

For me, what makes GoDaddy stand out is its culture of ownership and collaboration. Every individual here is encouraged to take responsibility for their work and make meaningful contributions. At the same time, there's a strong sense of teamwork.

Another thing that makes GoDaddy special is its focus on innovation and learning. The leadership team is committed to enhancing employees' skills and consistently supports the exploration of new ideas or methods to improve security. This environment motivates me to do my best every day.

How do you approach constant learning in the field of security, and what resources do you find most valuable?

In cybersecurity, standing still isn't an option-threats evolve daily. Personally, I make it a habit to read blogs, whitepapers, and research articles regularly. Some of my favourite resources include blogs from SANS Institute, MITRE ATT&CK updates, and cybersecurity communities like Medium's InfoSec section and Reddit's NetSec. At GoDaddy, I'm lucky to have teammates who share knowledge freely, so our discussions often turn into learning sessions. For me, it's about staying proactive and soaking up as much as I can from diverse sources.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I take great interest in playing cricket and badminton. I am fortunate to be a part of GoDaddy, a company that actively promotes a healthy work-life balance and encourages employee well-being. Additionally, I dedicate time to reading, which not only offers me relaxation but also broadens my perspective and supports my continuous personal growth. I like to listen to podcasts, especially those related to tech, personal growth, or storytelling.

