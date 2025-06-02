Discovery Education Names Catherine Dunlop As Senior Vice President Of Corporate Partnerships

MENAFN - 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 2, 2025 /3BL/ - Discovery Education , the creators of essential PreK-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world, today announced the appointment of Catherine Dunlop as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. With the goal of increasing career awareness and preparation for post-secondary success, the Discovery Education Corporate Partnerships business bridges industries and classrooms to bring real-world education into classroom instruction.

Catherine Dunlop is an accomplished growth and partnerships leader with more than 25 years of experience building high-performing teams and driving revenue across mission-driven and technology-focused organizations. In her new role, Dunlop designs and implements strategies connecting PreK-12 education and the public/private sector, forging connections with corporate and community partners that infuse real-world content into school curricula. Together with her colleagues, Dunlop is nurturing curiosity in classrooms around the world through cutting-edge technology solutions and immersive, hands-on experiences focused on critical topics such as workforce readiness, STEM, environmental education, financial literacy, and more.

"I am thrilled to have Catherine join the Discovery Education team,” said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education.“Her deep passion for leadership and collaboration, as well as her intense focus on developing people, fostering alignment, and driving meaningful results, will fuel Discovery Education's ongoing efforts to inspire student curiosity and drive student success.”

Prior to joining Discovery Education, Dunlop held leadership positions at Bonterra and Network for Good, creators of tech solutions supporting non-profit fundraising and engagement. At both organizations, she built meaningful partnerships across the philanthropic sector driving growth and impact. In addition, Dunlop has led strategic partnerships with companies including Walmart, Google, Facebook, and Patagonia, helping to advance their philanthropic goals.

“I'm truly excited to join the talented Discovery Education team in this new role,” said Dunlop.“In collaboration with strategic partners, Discovery Education is ensuring access to high-quality educational resources for all students while addressing the relevant topics impacting today's classrooms, communities, and the workforce. I look forward to helping Discovery Education create even more opportunities for today's learners to make the real-world connections that will help them thrive now and in the future.”

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art, PreK-12, digital solutions support learning wherever it takes place. Through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and strategic alliances, Discovery Education helps educators deliver powerful learning experiences that engage all students and support higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Through partnerships with districts, states, and trusted organizations, Discovery Education empowers teachers with essential edtech solutions that inspire curiosity, build confidence, and accelerate learning. Explore the future of education at .

