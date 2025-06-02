Scientific Leaders Honored By 3M And Discovery Education

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on 3M News Center

3M (@3M) and Discovery Education (@DiscoveryEd) announced the recipients in the 2025 Alumni Grants Program. As part of the Young Scientist Challenge Alumni Network , the Alumni Grants Program supports past participants of the 3M Young Scientist Challenge (#YoungScientist).

The 3M Young Scientist Challenge Alumni Network is comprised of former 3M Young Scientist Challenge participants, ranging from middle school to PhD candidates, and individuals pursuing full-time careers. Alumni collaborate in networking events, collaborate in a scientific community, and cheer on the next generation of young scientists.

As part of the Alumni Network, former finalists are eligible to apply for continued support through the annual Grant Awards. The Grant Awards provide additional funding for current Alumni projects such as continuation of their original entry project, a new innovation that improves upon the world with STEM, or promoting science in their community and creating the next generation of young scientists.

The 2025 Alumni Grants Program recipients are listed below by category and including their 3M Young Scientist Challenge participation year:

Continuation of 3M Young Scientist Challenge Project



Sean Jiang , Baltimore, Maryland, Infosound - A Novel Navigation Device Powered by AI and Depth-Sensing Technology for the Blind, 2023 Aakash Manaswi , Orlando, Florida, Evaluating the Efficacy of Novel Carbon Dioxide Spray and Pesticides Using a Convolutional Neural Network for Varroa Mite Treatment in Honeybee Colonies, 2024

This grant supports Alumni who are interested in continuing to progress or evolve the project they originally developed during the 3M Young Scientist Challenge. Each winner in this funding category receives $5,000.

New Idea to Improve the World



Viraj Pandey , San Jose, CA, A Novel Triad for Clean Energy: Photocatalytic Hydrogen Generation Using Graphene Quantum Dots, Titanium Dioxide, and Sunlight, 2020 Moitri Santra , Oviedo, Florida, Development of a Microneedle Patch Sensor for Detecting Oxytetracycline in Citrus Root Tissues, 2021

Scientists are always exploring new ideas, and this category of funding is available to Alumni to support projects that are different from their original 3M Young Scientist Challenge innovation but have the goal of helping improve the world. Each winner in this funding category receives $2,500.

Science in Your Community



Anish Kosaraju , Saratoga, California, VeriCare, 2023

Veda Murthy , Fairfax, Virginia, Vishnu Murthy Foundation Science in Your Community, 2021

Amritha Praveen , Buffalo Grove, Illinois, Amethyst Changemakers- Bridging Abilities in STEM, 2023

Daniel Thomas , Colleyville, Texas, Mwalimu (Swahili for Teacher), 2022 Harini Venkatesh , Brentwood, New Hampshire, STEMpower!, 2022

3M Young Scientist Challenge Alumni are wonderful advocates for STEM in their communities. Funding can be used to support Alumni initiatives, such as community enrichment opportunities, school events, or community activation projects that help support the next generation of young scientists. Each winner in this area of funding receives $2,000.

"The 3M Young Scientist Challenge showcases the power of middle school minds to change the world. The Alumni Grant Program offers past Young Scientist Challenge participants new opportunities to follow their curiosity," said Torie Clarke, 3M's executive vice president and chief public affairs officer. "I'm proud of 3M's support for this program. Congratulations to each of this year's recipients!"

As the nation's premier middle school science competition, the annual 3M Young Scientist Challenge invites students in grades 5-8 to compete for a mentorship with a 3M scientist, a $25,000 grand prize, and the chance to earn the title of "America's Top Young Scientist." America's Top Young Scientists have gone on to give TED Talks, file patents, found nonprofits, make the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange, and exhibit at the White House Science Fair. These young innovators have also been named TIME Magazine's first Kid of the Year, featured in The New York Times Magazine, Forbes, and Business Insider, and appeared on national television programs such as Good Morning America, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and more. All previous 3M Young Scientist Challenge finalists who are part of the Alumni Network were eligible to apply for an Alumni Grant.

"The 3M Young Scientist Challenge demonstrates what can happen when students apply what is learned in the classroom to the world around them," said Amy Nakamoto, executive vice president of marketing and corporate partnerships at Discovery Education. "These alumni are exemplars of cultivating curiosity to make the world a better place and we are excited that they are able to continue their work. Congratulations!"

To learn more about the Alumni Grants Program, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge, and to find supporting resources, visit YoungScientistLab .