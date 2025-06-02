Causality Toll From Ongoing Israeli Aggression On Gaza Reaches 54,470 Martyrs, 124,693 Injured

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA



Gaza: The causality toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip reached 54,470 martyrs and 124,693 injuries since October 7, 2023.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that, within the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip received 52 martyrs and 503 injured.

Several victims remain trapped under the rubble and in the streets, beyond the reach of emergency and civil defense teams, according to the Ministry.

Gaza is facing a catastrophic humanitarian crisis due to the prevention of humanitarian aid, medical supplies, and equipment from reaching hospitals.

More than two million people remain in camps and shelters under extremely dire living conditions.