Causality Toll From Ongoing Israeli Aggression On Gaza Reaches 54,470 Martyrs, 124,693 Injured
Gaza: The causality toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip reached 54,470 martyrs and 124,693 injuries since October 7, 2023.
The Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that, within the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip received 52 martyrs and 503 injured.
Several victims remain trapped under the rubble and in the streets, beyond the reach of emergency and civil defense teams, according to the Ministry.
Gaza is facing a catastrophic humanitarian crisis due to the prevention of humanitarian aid, medical supplies, and equipment from reaching hospitals.
More than two million people remain in camps and shelters under extremely dire living conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment