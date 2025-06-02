Gold Prices Climb On US Tariff Threat

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices climbed on Monday as US President Donald Trump's fresh threat to double tariffs on imported steel and aluminum prompted investors to seek refuge in safe-haven bullion.



Spot gold was up 0.6% at $33309.89 an ounce.



US gold futures rose 0.6% to $3,333.30.



The US dollar edged 0.1% lower, making bullion less expensive for overseas buyers.



Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.2% to $33.04 an ounce, platinum was down 0.2% at $1,054.28, and palladium was steady at $970.79.