Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Prices Climb On US Tariff Threat


2025-06-02 02:00:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices climbed on Monday as US President Donald Trump's fresh threat to double tariffs on imported steel and aluminum prompted investors to seek refuge in safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $33309.89 an ounce.

US gold futures rose 0.6% to $3,333.30.

The US dollar edged 0.1% lower, making bullion less expensive for overseas buyers.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.2% to $33.04 an ounce, platinum was down 0.2% at $1,054.28, and palladium was steady at $970.79.

