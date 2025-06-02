Qatar Participates In Regular, Consultative Meetings Of GCC Ministerial Council
Kuwait: The State of Qatar participated Monday in the regular and consultative meetings of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Council, within the 164th session, held in the State of Kuwait.
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the State of Qatar's delegation to the two meetings.
The regular session followed up on the implementation of the decisions of the 45th summit of the GCC Supreme Council, which was held in Kuwait City in December 2024.
The discussions also included memoranda and reports submitted by the ministerial and technical committees and the General Secretariat, as well as topics related to dialogues, strategic relations, and free trade agreements between the GCC countries and other countries and international blocs.
Furthermore, the attendees exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.
