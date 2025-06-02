Qatar's Permanent Mission In Geneva Honors Winner Of 'Doha Best Negotiator Of The Year' Award

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva organized an official ceremony at the Mission's headquarters to honor HE Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan for winning the 'Doha Best Negotiator of the Year' Award, which is awarded annually by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) in recognition of outstanding contributions to international negotiation and mediation.

In her speech at the ceremony, HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva Dr. Hend bint Abdalrahman Al Muftah welcomed the attendees, including ambassadors, diplomats, and representatives of international organizations, as well as officials from the UNITAR and the ADN Group, an international agency specializing in negotiation.

Her Excellency said that the 2024 award is special to the State of Qatar, as it has been named the 'Doha Best Negotiator of the Year' Award, given its announcement during the Doha World Negotiation Day, hosted by the UNITAR and the ADN Group, in partnership with the Doha Forum.

Organizing this ceremony falls within the framework of the State of Qatar's commitment to promoting a culture of negotiation, mediation, and peaceful solutions, she added, noting that these principles constitute fundamental pillars of Qatari foreign policy. She further added that the award aims to honor individuals who effectively contribute to resolving international conflicts and finding humane, just, and sustainable settlements.

Over the past two decades, the State of Qatar has acted as a neutral, reliable, and responsible mediator, and has achieved a remarkable record of successes in dozens of regional and international issues, including establishing ceasefires, restoring diplomatic relations, releasing hostages, exchanging prisoners, paving the way for national dialogue, resolving border disputes, achieving humanitarian outcomes, and concluding peace agreements in numerous regional and global conflicts, Her Excellency said.

Her Excellency also commended the career of HE Grynspan who deserved the award for her pivotal role in the Istanbul agreements, including the Black Sea Initiative, which facilitated the export of millions of tons of grain and food supplies from Ukraine, helping to support global food security and reduce famine in low-income countries.

Commending Grynspan's commitment to ethical standards, to protecting human rights, and to environmental considerations in the negotiation process, she emphasized that these values ​​represent the essence of effective diplomacy.

HE the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations in Geneva paid tribute to negotiators around the world who dedicate their efforts to achieving peace and saving lives, despite the grave challenges they face. She affirmed that Qatar will remain an effective international partner in supporting mediation and peaceful solutions.

For her part, HE Rebeca Grynspan conveyed her profound gratitude to the State of Qatar for this honor, affirming her commitment to continuing to work for a fair and comprehensive diplomacy that serves humanity and supports global stability.