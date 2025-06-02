Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir, Somali President Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional And International Issues On Phone

Amir, Somali President Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional And International Issues On Phone


2025-06-02 02:00:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Hassan Sheikh Mohamud discussed ways to foster relations between the two countries.

This came during a phone call HH the Amir received from the Somali President on Monday.

The two leaders took stock of key regional and international issues.

MENAFN02062025000063011010ID1109626819

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search