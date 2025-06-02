Amir, Somali President Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional And International Issues On Phone
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Hassan Sheikh Mohamud discussed ways to foster relations between the two countries.
This came during a phone call HH the Amir received from the Somali President on Monday.
The two leaders took stock of key regional and international issues.
