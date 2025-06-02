Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Charikar Municipality Team Wins Volleyball Title

Charikar Municipality Team Wins Volleyball Title


2025-06-02 02:00:31
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

CHARIKAR (Pajhwok): A volleyball tournament between central Panjsher and Parwan provinces has concluded, with Charikar Municipality team winning the title.

Chaikar Mayor Hafiz Raz Mohammad Yasir, who was present at the competition, said the aim of holding these competitions was to strengthen unity, empathy and forge closer ties between the municipalities of Charikar and Bazarak.

The competition was held between Bazarak Municipality and Charikar teams in Bazarak city that was accompanied by enthusiasm and excitement of athletes and sports enthusiasts from both provinces.

Athletes and sports fans welcomed this move by the municipalities and asked for similar competitions at the national level.

hz/ma

MENAFN02062025000174011037ID1109626816

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search