Charikar Municipality Team Wins Volleyball Title

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

CHARIKAR (Pajhwok): A volleyball tournament between central Panjsher and Parwan provinces has concluded, with Charikar Municipality team winning the title.

Chaikar Mayor Hafiz Raz Mohammad Yasir, who was present at the competition, said the aim of holding these competitions was to strengthen unity, empathy and forge closer ties between the municipalities of Charikar and Bazarak.

The competition was held between Bazarak Municipality and Charikar teams in Bazarak city that was accompanied by enthusiasm and excitement of athletes and sports enthusiasts from both provinces.

Athletes and sports fans welcomed this move by the municipalities and asked for similar competitions at the national level.

