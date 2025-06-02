Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Haji Qadir Township's 616 Acres Registered As State Land

2025-06-02 02:00:31
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Justice has registered more than 616 acres of land in Haji Qadir township in Sara Rud district of eastern Nangarhar province as state-owned land based on documents and evidence.

The Ministry of Justice in a statement said the land in Fatehabad and Khairabad areas of Sara Rud district was registered as state land as per order of the Central Zone Special Court for Access to Usurped Land Cases.

The statement said:“Documents submitted by the occupants were considered invalid after a careful examination and obtaining information from relevant departments and the special court decided that the entire land is emirate land.”

ma

