Afghan Hajj Minister Attends Saudi Conference

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Hajj and Religious Affairs Minister Sheikh Noor Mohammad Saqib has participated in the 49th Global Conference of“Nadwat al-Hajj al-Kubra” in Jeddah city of Saudi Arabia, the ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs said that heads of Islamic organizations, renowned scholars, intellectuals from the Islamic world, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, all hajj ministers of Islamic countries, and several Saudi government officials were present at the conference.

The ministry added that the conference was inaugurated with a speech by Tawfiq Al Rabiah Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia.

It is noteworthy that this international conference is held annually during the Hajj season in Saudi Arabia, and Hajj ministers, officials, and religious scholars from Islamic countries are invited to attend it.

The statement stated that the main goal of the conference is to review the legal and jurisprudential issues related to Hajj and to ensure adherence to the established regulations and guidelines, in order to create a suitable environment and provide better facilities for pilgrims to perform the Hajj rituals.

sa/ma