Afghan Hajj Minister Attends Saudi Conference
KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Hajj and Religious Affairs Minister Sheikh Noor Mohammad Saqib has participated in the 49th Global Conference of“Nadwat al-Hajj al-Kubra” in Jeddah city of Saudi Arabia, the ministry said on Monday.
In a statement, the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs said that heads of Islamic organizations, renowned scholars, intellectuals from the Islamic world, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, all hajj ministers of Islamic countries, and several Saudi government officials were present at the conference.
The ministry added that the conference was inaugurated with a speech by Tawfiq Al Rabiah Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia.
It is noteworthy that this international conference is held annually during the Hajj season in Saudi Arabia, and Hajj ministers, officials, and religious scholars from Islamic countries are invited to attend it.
The statement stated that the main goal of the conference is to review the legal and jurisprudential issues related to Hajj and to ensure adherence to the established regulations and guidelines, in order to create a suitable environment and provide better facilities for pilgrims to perform the Hajj rituals.
sa/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment