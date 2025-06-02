Inspira Technologies Receives $2 Price Target And Buy Rating: Everything You Need To Know

MENAFN - News Direct) WALL STREET WIRE | June 02, 2025 09:19 AM Eastern Daylight Time

Litchfield Hills Research has initiated coverage of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN)* with a Buy rating and a $2 price target, representing potential upside of over 225% from current trading levels of around $0.61 per share. This bullish outlook comes as the medical technology company continues to critical care technology addressing what the analyst describes as "a medical need without good options."

The analyst notes that mechanical ventilators are "WWII technology in desperate need of an upgrade" with reports showing that 30% to 50% of ICU patients don't survive. Unlike mechanical ventilation, Inspira's ART500 technology would enable patients to remain awake during treatment while stabilizing oxygen levels without intubation and coma.

What distinguishes Inspira from typical early-stage medical device companies is its proven regulatory execution and early commercial success. The company's first generation technology, the INSPIRA ART100 system, received FDA clearance in May 2024 and is already deployed in leading U.S. hospitals. The excitement around this technology reached a new high in April 2025 when the first successful patient treatment was completed at Westchester Medical Center.

The commercial momentum seems to be accelerating. Inspira announced it received payment in the "low hundreds of thousands of dollars" from its U.S. distributor for delivered systems, marking the company's first revenues. CEO Dagi Ben-Noon called this "a transformative milestone for Inspira as we establish our presence in the U.S. medical landscape." The company has now initiated global commercial rollout discussions and expects additional deliveries in the second half of 2025.

Central to Inspira's technology platform is the AI-powered HYLA blood sensor, which recently achieved 96% accuracy in clinical studies at Sheba Medical Center, one of the world's top hospitals. The system provides continuous monitoring without requiring blood draws, targeting the blood gas analyzer market projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2030.

The analyst identifies massive market opportunities, with the global mechanical ventilators market expected to reach $20.69 billion by 2034. Inspira's flagship INSPIRA ART500 system in development aims to disrupt this market by providing respiratory support through direct blood oxygenation rather than forcing air into damaged lungs.

Inspira has established strong intellectual property protection with multiple U.S. patents and novel patent claims protecting its core technologies. The company is executing a strategic approach of securing FDA clearance for individual components before integrating them into comprehensive systems.

When comparing Inspira to similar medical device companies, the analyst found the stock trades at significant discounts despite having FDA-cleared technology already treating patients. The $2 price target reflects confidence in the company's ability to capitalize on its early commercial success and expand into the massive mechanical ventilation market.

The analyst concludes that Inspira may represents a unique opportunity, combining proven FDA-cleared technology with substantial market opportunity and attractive valuation metrics in the high-growth medical device sector.

* Legal Disclaimer & Disclosure: Nothing in this article constitutes financial or investment advice, nor does it represent an offer to buy or sell securities. This report is published by the Wall Street Wire platform & media network. The operators of Wall Street Wire are not registered brokers, dealers, or investment advisers. This article contains paid promotional content related to Inspira Technologies and was produced as part of their paid subscription to Wall Street Wire, which includes a monthly fee of five thousand US dollars paid in cash via bank transfer in return for promotional content and distribution services. The operators also receive additional fees for non promotional advisory and data services. Inspira Technologies did not necessarily review or approve this content prior to publication. Please review the full disclaimers and compensation disclosures here which include further details: redditwire/terms. We are not responsible for third party analyst price targets or market estimates are refer to them based on publicly availble reports. Additional or competing price target may exist and readers are advised to refer to the full report and its respective disclaimers and disclosures.