OUTFRONT & GLAAD Celebrate Pride Month 2025 With One Story. One Future. Campaign

NEW YORK, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT ) , one of the largest out of home (OOH) media companies in the United States, today announced the launch of "One Story. One Future" in collaboration with GLAAD , the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization. This is the company's third-annual PRIDE partnership with GLAAD, a month-long OOH campaign calling on LGBTQ community and their allies to stand together for equality, love, and freedom, amplifying the message that while every queer person has a unique story, all are bound by one shared future.

OUTFRONT and GLAAD celebrate Pride Month 2025 with One Story. One Future.-a campaign honoring the power of LGBTQ+ voices to shape a more inclusive tomorrow.

As part of Moments in Culture, OUTFRONT and Artsy present QUEER ART NOW-a curated series spotlighting bold, contemporary works from emerging LGBTQ+ artists shaping the future of art.

A special edition of Moments in Art launches across New York City's MTA in partnership with MoMA, featuring Peter Hujar's powerful portrait Candy Darling on Her Deathbed-a tribute to the Warhol superstar and the enduring legacy of LGBTQ+ self-expression.

Building on 2024's "Protect Our Pride" and 2023's "15 Seconds of Fabulous," the 2025 GLAAD partnership will appear across OUTFRONT's national network of digital billboards, transit displays, and street-level assets throughout June.

The campaign is inspired by the concept of 'friction & flow', growth that comes from moving through tension, protest, and community connection. The campaign creative invites viewers to reflect on how a world that is safer, freer, and more joyful for LGBTQ people benefits everyone.

"Pride has always been powered by storytellers - the creators and truth-tellers who dare to envision a more just world," said Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO. "Our stories only reinforce that LGBTQ people are in every American family and have the same American values of fairness and freedom to be who you are. At GLAAD, we know that stories shift culture - and one storyteller can ignite a movement. That's the heart of One Story. One Future. Whether you have millions of followers or just a few of your friends and family, it is time to mobilize your influence on social media and beyond. This Pride Month, the most courageous act is showing up - loudly, visibly, and without apology - for the LGBTQ community and for the future we all deserve."

As part of this year's celebration, OUTFRONT will also feature two Pride-focused takeovers across its Moments content platform. In partnership with Artsy, Moments in Culture will showcase "QUEER ART NOW", a curated series highlighting captivating works from emerging LGBTQ+ artists redefining the boundaries of contemporary art. This content will run throughout June on digital transit screens across New York's MTA, Miami's Brightline, and San Francisco's BART, Caltrain, and VTA.

In New York City's MTA, OUTFRONT will also present a special edition of Moments in Art in collaboration with MoMA, featuring Peter Hujar's iconic photograph "Candy Darling on Her Deathbed." The image honors the legacy of Candy Darling, Warhol superstar and transgender actress, and Hujar's broader work documenting people who clung fiercely to the freedom to be themselves.

"OUTFRONT is honored to once again partner with GLAAD to celebrate Pride Month," said Liz Rave, Vice President, Marketing of OUTFRONT Media. "Along with our special Moments programming, this year's Pride celebration is all about spotlighting LGBTQ art and stories, and there's no better canvas than OOH to bring that to life. Our assets transform public spaces into powerful moments of pride, inclusion, and self-expression."

