Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Spotlight Biographees For The Second Quarter Of 2025

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to recognize Spotlight biographees for the second quarter of 2025. The Spotlight Series shines a light on a select group of individuals to share their unique bodies of work through exposure on the MWW corporate home page and the official Spotlight website . Spotlight listees exhibit qualities that complement the MWW motto: "Often imitated, never duplicated." These exemplary professionals hold influence, status and proficiency within their fields that mark them as respected and trusted experts. It is Marquis' great honor to celebrate these individuals' accomplishments and highlight their work, influence and impact.

Each month, distinguished MWW listees are selected for positions in the Spotlight Series. Listees' Marquis features are carefully curated to share in a convenient location online. These features include highlights, such as Marquis-issued awards and narratives in one of many print or online publications. Each Spotlight feature is introduced by a biography, which provides a snapshot of a listee's career highlights, philanthropic endeavors, and/or career achievements.

The Marquis Spotlight Series recognized 20 prominent listees in the second quarter of 2025:

April 2025

Connie L. Doyle

Senior Director of Software Engineering

Sagent M&C LLC

Dr. Steven Grimes

Distinguished Professor Emeritus

Ohio University

Dr. Marlene E. Haffner

Founder and Principal

Haffner Associates LLC

Dr. Doreen Fukushima

Founder and Psychiatrist

Ho'ola Pono, LLC

Joan Ava Gillman

Educator

The Browning School

May 2025

Mike R. Galli, Esq.

Deputy District Attorney (Retired)

Santa Clara County California Office of the District Attorney

Dr. Albert E. Depew

President (Retired)

Depew Tax/Estate Planning

Dr. Susan O. Schall

Founder and Lead Consultant

SOS Consulting LLC

Dr. Michael I. Darter

Emeritus Professor

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Dr. Frederick Lobati

Hospitalist

CoxHealth

June 2025

Dr. Michael Lee Bushnell

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Spectral Chip Test Research LLC

Dr. Alan C. Hartford

Professor of Radiation Oncology

University of Massachusetts Chan School of Medicine

James R. Klimaski

President

Klimaski & Associates, P.C.

Dr. Daniel E. Jolly

Chief Forensic Odontologist

Franklin and Licking Counties, Ohio

Dr. Sam Sammane

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

THEOSYM

Dr. Fernando Raudales

Nephrologist and Consultant

El Paso Kidney Specialists

Robert W. Wise

President and Chief Executive Officer

Wise Business Solutions

Debbie A. Molitor

Co-Owner

Inspection Perfection Inc.

Thom Berg

Owner

CNC Surgeon LLC

Dr. Timothy W. Cooke

President and Chief Executive Officer

ASI Government

Congratulations to these Spotlight listees, who are pillars of the Marquis Who's Who community and examples of the highest standard in their fields and among their professional networks.

