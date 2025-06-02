Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Spotlight Biographees For The Second Quarter Of 2025
The Spotlight Series highlights the Marquis resumes and career accomplishments of hand-selected professionals
UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to recognize Spotlight biographees for the second quarter of 2025. The Spotlight Series shines a light on a select group of individuals to share their unique bodies of work through exposure on the MWW corporate home page and the official Spotlight website . Spotlight listees exhibit qualities that complement the MWW motto: "Often imitated, never duplicated." These exemplary professionals hold influence, status and proficiency within their fields that mark them as respected and trusted experts. It is Marquis' great honor to celebrate these individuals' accomplishments and highlight their work, influence and impact.
Each month, distinguished MWW listees are selected for positions in the Spotlight Series. Listees' Marquis features are carefully curated to share in a convenient location online. These features include highlights, such as Marquis-issued awards and narratives in one of many print or online publications. Each Spotlight feature is introduced by a biography, which provides a snapshot of a listee's career highlights, philanthropic endeavors, and/or career achievements.
The Marquis Spotlight Series recognized 20 prominent listees in the second quarter of 2025:
April 2025
Connie L. Doyle
Senior Director of Software Engineering
Sagent M&C LLC
Dr. Steven Grimes
Distinguished Professor Emeritus
Ohio University
Dr. Marlene E. Haffner
Founder and Principal
Haffner Associates LLC
Dr. Doreen Fukushima
Founder and Psychiatrist
Ho'ola Pono, LLC
Joan Ava Gillman
Educator
The Browning School
May 2025
Mike R. Galli, Esq.
Deputy District Attorney (Retired)
Santa Clara County California Office of the District Attorney
Dr. Albert E. Depew
President (Retired)
Depew Tax/Estate Planning
Dr. Susan O. Schall
Founder and Lead Consultant
SOS Consulting LLC
Dr. Michael I. Darter
Emeritus Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Dr. Frederick Lobati
Hospitalist
CoxHealth
June 2025
Dr. Michael Lee Bushnell
Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Spectral Chip Test Research LLC
Dr. Alan C. Hartford
Professor of Radiation Oncology
University of Massachusetts Chan School of Medicine
James R. Klimaski
President
Klimaski & Associates, P.C.
Dr. Daniel E. Jolly
Chief Forensic Odontologist
Franklin and Licking Counties, Ohio
Dr. Sam Sammane
Founder and Chief Executive Officer
THEOSYM
Dr. Fernando Raudales
Nephrologist and Consultant
El Paso Kidney Specialists
Robert W. Wise
President and Chief Executive Officer
Wise Business Solutions
Debbie A. Molitor
Co-Owner
Inspection Perfection Inc.
Thom Berg
Owner
CNC Surgeon LLC
Dr. Timothy W. Cooke
President and Chief Executive Officer
ASI Government
Congratulations to these Spotlight listees, who are pillars of the Marquis Who's Who community and examples of the highest standard in their fields and among their professional networks.
About Marquis Who's Who®:
Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the first edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited via the official Marquis Who's Who® website at .
