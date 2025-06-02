Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Spotlight Biographees For The Second Quarter Of 2025


2025-06-02 01:46:18
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Spotlight Series highlights the Marquis resumes and career accomplishments of hand-selected professionals

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to recognize Spotlight biographees for the second quarter of 2025. The Spotlight Series shines a light on a select group of individuals to share their unique bodies of work through exposure on the MWW corporate home page and the official Spotlight website . Spotlight listees exhibit qualities that complement the MWW motto: "Often imitated, never duplicated." These exemplary professionals hold influence, status and proficiency within their fields that mark them as respected and trusted experts. It is Marquis' great honor to celebrate these individuals' accomplishments and highlight their work, influence and impact.

Each month, distinguished MWW listees are selected for positions in the Spotlight Series. Listees' Marquis features are carefully curated to share in a convenient location online. These features include highlights, such as Marquis-issued awards and narratives in one of many print or online publications. Each Spotlight feature is introduced by a biography, which provides a snapshot of a listee's career highlights, philanthropic endeavors, and/or career achievements.

The Marquis Spotlight Series recognized 20 prominent listees in the second quarter of 2025:

April 2025

Connie L. Doyle
 Senior Director of Software Engineering
Sagent M&C LLC

Dr. Steven Grimes
 Distinguished Professor Emeritus
Ohio University

Dr. Marlene E. Haffner
 Founder and Principal
Haffner Associates LLC

Dr. Doreen Fukushima
 Founder and Psychiatrist
Ho'ola Pono, LLC

Joan Ava Gillman
 Educator
The Browning School

May 2025

Mike R. Galli, Esq.
 Deputy District Attorney (Retired)
Santa Clara County California Office of the District Attorney

Dr. Albert E. Depew
 President (Retired)
Depew Tax/Estate Planning

Dr. Susan O. Schall
 Founder and Lead Consultant
SOS Consulting LLC

Dr. Michael I. Darter
 Emeritus Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Dr. Frederick Lobati
 Hospitalist
CoxHealth

June 2025

Dr. Michael Lee Bushnell
 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Spectral Chip Test Research LLC

Dr. Alan C. Hartford
 Professor of Radiation Oncology
University of Massachusetts Chan School of Medicine

James R. Klimaski
 President
Klimaski & Associates, P.C.

Dr. Daniel E. Jolly
 Chief Forensic Odontologist
Franklin and Licking Counties, Ohio

Dr. Sam Sammane
 Founder and Chief Executive Officer
THEOSYM

Dr. Fernando Raudales
 Nephrologist and Consultant
El Paso Kidney Specialists

Robert W. Wise
 President and Chief Executive Officer
Wise Business Solutions

Debbie A. Molitor
 Co-Owner
Inspection Perfection Inc.

Thom Berg
 Owner
CNC Surgeon LLC

Dr. Timothy W. Cooke
 President and Chief Executive Officer
ASI Government

Congratulations to these Spotlight listees, who are pillars of the Marquis Who's Who community and examples of the highest standard in their fields and among their professional networks.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the first edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited via the official Marquis Who's Who® website at .

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN02062025003732001241ID1109626802

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search