Melissa Tapanes Llahues Installed As President Of The Builders Association Of South Florida

The installation ceremony at citizenM Miami Worldcenter was attended by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who administered the oath, U.S. Congressman Carlos Gimenez, who recorded her achievement in the Congressional Record, and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins.

"Throughout my career, one thing has always been clear: builders are doers. We don't just imagine communities - we create them," said Tapanes Llahues. "We lay the foundation for the American Dream."

BASF advocates for responsible growth, housing affordability, and sustainable development throughout South Florida. During her speech, Tapanes Llahues outlined three key focus areas: expanding housing access, strengthening public-private partnerships, and sharing the stories of builders who embody resilience, grit, and leadership.

Her expertise spans a wide array of land-use matters, including zoning, site planning, development of regional impact, public-private partnerships, and historic preservation. She serves on the Miami Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors, chairs the Urbanism Committee, and was elected Chair of the City of Miami's Miami 21 Report Ad Hoc Task Force.

Tapanes Llahues has received numerous accolades, including the South Florida Business Journal's 2017 "40 Under 40" Award, Ford Motor Company's 2021 Mujeres Legendarias honor, and the Miami-Dade Bar Association Circle of Excellence Award in 2023. She has been recognized as a "Recommended Attorney" by The Legal 500 since 2017 and ranked in Chambers USA.

A University of Miami School of Law graduate (J.D., cum laude) and Florida International University Honors College alumna (B.A., magna cum laude), her public service began when Governor Jeb Bush appointed her to the Postsecondary Education Planning Commission in 1999.

"We have big challenges ahead - affordability, climate, mobility, regulation. But I believe in the power of this organization and the expertise of our members," she said. "If we work together as partners in progress, we can meet the moment."

