Women Grow And Illinois Women In Cannabis Host Bloom & Bond Networking Night During Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As part of Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference's #InvestInHER initiative, Women Grow and Illinois Women in Cannabis (IWC) will bring together an array of leaders for Bloom & Bond , a dynamic networking event created to unite and empower women across the cannabis industry. The gathering takes place on Monday, June 9, from 5:00–9:00 p.m. at Ascend Co-Lab, a vibrant innovation space in Chicago's West Loop.

This ticketed event is sponsored by venue host Ascend Co-Lab, as well as Bud & Mary's and Maverick Public Relations, among others. Designed to drive connection, collaboration, and capital access, Bloom & Bond brings together a powerful mix of founders, funders, advocates, and rising leaders committed to advancing equity and opportunity in cannabis.

“Bloom & Bond is more than a networking event. It is a launchpad for leadership,” said Dr. Chanda Macias, CEO of Women Grow.“We are creating a space where women are not only celebrated but equipped with the resources and relationships to scale and lead in this industry.”

The event includes a curated networking opportunity, community-building, and conversations focused on mentorship, funding, and overcoming barriers for women in cannabis.

“Illinois Women in Cannabis is thrilled to co-host Bloom & Bond as a space where women can gather with purpose and power,” said Asya Hill, Executive Director of IWC.“Chicago is home to a vibrant community of cannabis leaders, and this event allows us to connect national and local voices who are shaping the future of the industry.”

“As a founder, investor, and advocate, I know firsthand the value of events that spark real collaboration,” said Rachel Wright, Founder & CEO of Verdant Strategies and 420CPA.“With the support of our sponsors and this incredible community, Bloom & Bond sets the tone for a more inclusive, impactful cannabis economy.”

Tickets for Bloom & Bond are available on Eventbrite. Space is limited.

For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Shawna Seldon McGregor at 917-971-7852 or ....

Women Grow

Women Grow is a dynamic movement that empowers women to succeed through connecting, educating, and inspiring future leaders. Founded in 2014, Women Grow has become the largest network of women in cannabis, working to build a more inclusive and sustainable ecosystem. The organization hosts events, conferences, and programs nationwide, envisioning a world where women are at the forefront of leadership, entrepreneurship and advocacy.

Illinois Women in Cannabis

Illinois Women in Cannabis (IWC), established in 2014, is a staple in the Illinois cannabis community. IWC is committed to advancing women in the cannabis industry by advocating for equitable representation and fostering safe, inclusive spaces for women to thrive. Through targeted educational programs, professional networking, and a strong commitment to diversity, equity, and opportunity, we empower women to connect, lead, and succeed. We believe that women's leadership is essential to shaping a more inclusive, innovative, and sustainable cannabis industry-and we are here to make that vision a reality.

