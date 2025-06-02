Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Stress Strong Departmental Coordination To Ensure Better Health Services

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 2 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Monday said strong coordination and proactive engagement among departments will ensure Madhya Pradesh emerges as a leading state in implementing the Centre's health schemes.

Shukla, who is also Health and Family Welfare Minister in Madhya Pradesh, made these assertions during a meeting with senior officials. He conducted a division-wise comprehensive review of the construction and development works being undertaken under the 15th Finance Commission.

He also reviewed the progress in the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIMAN) by the Public Health and Medical Education Department, in a meeting held at the Secretariat.

Shukla asserted that all construction and development works must be closely monitored and completed within the stipulated time-frame to ensure timely access to quality health services for the ordinary citizens.

During the meeting, Shukla held detailed discussions on key issues, including the progress of construction works, budget expenditure, quality standards, timelines, and the need for technical and administrative support.

He directed that regular reviews be conducted at the divisional level, while progress will be assessed at the state level every 15 days. Shukla further stated that any obstruction in the work process should be immediately reported to higher authorities.

"Providing accessible and high-quality health services to the people of the state remains a top priority for the government and all necessary steps will be taken promptly to achieve this goal. Negligence or unwanted delays will not be tolerated under any circumstances," Shukla said in a statement.

Meanwhile, he also informed that under the 15th Finance Commission, a total amount of Rs 4,600 crore was approved for strengthening health infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh.

"Of this, the state has received Rs 2,540 crore so far, and Rs 1,487 crore has been utilised. For the construction of building-less Sub-Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres, Rs 1,649.17 crore was sanctioned," Shukla added.