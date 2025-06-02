Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Leapcure Tells The Human Stories Of Clinical Research With New Leap Together Podcast

2025-06-02 01:31:27
"These aren't polished soundbites," says Gobst. "They're honest discussions, human perspectives about the connections that make our research most impactful."

The first episode of Leap Together is available now on Apple , Spotify , or wherever listen to podcasts.

About Leap Together
Leap Together is a podcast that explores the future of clinical research through candid conversations with the people leading it. Featuring Leapcure CEO, Zach Gobst, the show features a wide range of guests across clinical trials, patient advocacy, and life sciences.

About Leapcure
 Leapcure is an equitable clinical trials company that helps clinical research sponsors recruit, retain, and advocate for diverse patient populations globally. By aligning sponsors, research sites, and patient communities, Leapcure makes clinical research accessible and inclusive.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Leapcure

