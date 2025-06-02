HONDA SUPPORTING THE HOME TEAM AS FOUNDING PARTNER OF LA28 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES AND OFFICIAL AUTOMOTIVE PARTNER OF TEAM USA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership was announced today by LA28, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and Honda during a celebration at the American Honda headquarters in Torrance, California. American Honda President & CEO Kazuhiro Takizawa was joined by LA28 Chairperson & President Casey Wasserman, LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Properties CEO John Slusher, USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland, and LA28 Chief Athlete Officer Janet Evans, in addition to U.S. Olympians and Paralympians Misty May-Treanor, Sara Hughes and Susannah Scaroni, along with community and business partners.

"The founders of Honda established our first U.S. operation in Los Angeles over 65 years ago, believing that success in America would lead to the success of Honda worldwide," said Kazuhiro Takizawa, President & CEO of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "On behalf of our 30,000 associates across the U.S. and in Southern California, Honda is proud to partner with LA28 and Team USA to support the remarkable athletes who will follow that same path to realize their dreams in Los Angeles in the quest for gold in the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

"In 2028, thousands of athletes will descend on Los Angeles to chase their Olympic and Paralympic dreams. LA28 and Honda share a belief in the power of those dreams-and in the ability of the Games to inspire people everywhere to reach for excellence," said Casey Wasserman, LA28 Chairperson and President. "I'm proud to welcome Honda-a company deeply invested in the U.S. and the LA region-to the LA28 and Team USA family as a Founding Partner. Together we will drive excellence and innovation for the Olympic and Paralympic Movements."

"We are thrilled to welcome Honda to the family of Team USA and LA28 partners, and we are grateful for their support of Team USA athletes as they chase their Olympic and Paralympic dreams," said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland. "The LA28 Games will be transformative for athletes and fans alike, and partners like Honda will help tell that story and drive Olympic and Paralympic engagement to new levels."

Honda Role as an LA28 Founding Partner

As a Founding Partner and the Official Automotive Partner, Honda will work closely with LA28 on an accessible vehicle fleet for the Games, featuring a wide range of mobility products-helping thousands of athletes, officials and other key Games stakeholders from around the world move across Southern California.

"Few events embody perseverance, self-belief, the spirit of competition and the pursuit of excellence like the Olympic and Paralympic Games-qualities that align with the longstanding Honda global brand slogan, 'The Power of Dreams – how we move you'," added Takizawa. "The dreams of Honda associates serve as the driving force of our company, leading Honda to take on challenges to create a freedom of mobility that moves people physically, while also moving them emotionally. In this way, we can help the world's greatest athletes-and people everywhere-fulfill their own life's potential and enjoy their lives."

Honda will offer a wide range of mobility products for usage throughout the Games, maximizing the use of electrified vehicles like the upcoming Honda 0 Series and Acura RSX . Honda also will provide powersports products including motorcycles, ATVs and side-by-sides, as well as Motocompacto e-scooters plus Honda Marine engines. Additionally, LA28 plans for Honda and Acura vehicles to act as the official pace vehicles for all LA28 endurance events.

This partnership builds on the six-decade commitment of Honda to Los Angeles and communities across the country. Honda will continue to support the spirit of the Games by committing $1 million over the next four years to organizations that help individuals reach their life's potential, on and off the field. This is on top of the more than $16 million committed by Honda and the Honda USA Foundation this year to support organizations advancing mobility, education, environment, traffic safety and community initiatives.

Honda and NBCUniversal look forward to expanding the partnership to include a multi-platform media collaboration with NBCUniversal, spotlighting Honda across coverage of both Milano Cortina 2026 and the LA28 Games.

"Honda has a rich history in the United States, with deep roots in Los Angeles. Their commitment to achieving excellence directly connects to the spirit of the Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Mark Marshall, Chairman, Global Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal. "They are the perfect partner to join the Movement for both LA28 and Milan-Cortina, and we are excited to showcase empowering stories with Honda's support throughout our comprehensive coverage of the Games. We look forward to extending our strong partnership with Honda across NBCUniversal."

Honda Commitment to Supporting the Dreams of Athletes

Honda has long supported athletes in their efforts to achieve their Olympic and Paralympic dreams. Global Honda was proud to sponsor three Paralympic athletes who competed at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games , including U.S. Paralympian Susannah Scaroni, who spoke during the press conference, and medaled in four Para Track & Field disciplines: 800m, 1500m, 5000m and the Marathon. Scaroni won a gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and is an LA28 hopeful.

Additionally, for nearly four decades, Honda has sponsored the Collegiate Women Sports Awards and the prestigious Honda Cup, which counts numerous U.S. Olympic medal winners among its ranks including Southern California natives Lisa Fernandez (3x Gold Medalist, Softball) and Misty May-Treanor (3x Gold Medalist, Volleyball), who was on hand at the press announcement.

Honda in Southern California

Honda has shared a special bond with Los Angeles since 1959, when it opened its first U.S. office in a Pico Boulevard storefront. Just five years later, the company moved to Gardena, eventually settling into its current corporate campus in Torrance in 1990. Over the decades, Honda's ties to Southern California have only deepened-through long-standing partnerships with cultural institutions, live sport competitions, local attractions and venues across Southern California. Additional background on Honda's enduring relationship with SoCal and Honda in America is available here .

ABOUT HONDA IN AMERICA

Honda started operations in the United States with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. in 1959. Today, Honda employs over 30,000 associates in America engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales and service support of Honda and Acura automobiles, Honda power equipment, Honda powersports products and the HondaJet advanced light jet.

Based on its longstanding commitment to build products close to the customer, Honda operates 12 major U.S. manufacturing facilities, working with 620 U.S. suppliers to produce a diverse range of Honda products using domestic and global parts. Honda has built automobiles in America for over 40 years, and in 2024, nearly 2/3 of all Honda and Acura automobiles sold in the U.S. were produced in America.

Honda also conducts research and development activities at 23 facilities in America where it fully designs, develops and engineers many of the products the company manufactures in America. Honda and Acura high-performance racing programs are also conducted in America including the design and development of powertrain, chassis, electronics, and performance parts, as well as technical and race support.

Learn more with the Honda Digital FactBook.

ABOUT LA28 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES

The LA28 Games will mark Los Angeles' third time hosting the Olympic Games, previously hosting in 1984 and 1932, and first time to host the Paralympic Games. Los Angeles will host the world's most elite athletes in 2028 as it welcomes Paralympians and Olympians from around the world to compete on the biggest stage in sports. The LA28 Games are independently operated by a privately funded, nonprofit organization, with revenue from corporate partners, licensing agreements, hospitality and ticketing programs, and a significant contribution from the International Olympic Committee.

ABOUT TEAM USA

Team USA is the world's largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit for more information.

