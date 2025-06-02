EG America Raises $560,000 For The American Red Cross

"We are honored to partner with the American Red Cross and support the incredible work the organization does for those facing hardship," said Russ Colaco, CEO of EG Group. "Thanks to the remarkable dedication of our team members and the generosity of our guests, we are able to support such a deserving cause."

Each day, the American Red Cross helps more than 25,000 people - from supporting families affected by home fires and collecting life-saving blood to distributing comfort kits to veterans.

"We are truly grateful for donors like EG America – and their customers – who count on us to steward their gifts where the need is greatest," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer of the American Red Cross. "We rely on their generosity and trust to help us deliver our lifesaving mission every day."

About EG America

With1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the U.S., EG America is one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the country. As the operator of Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill stores, we are committed to becoming America's preferred 'one-stop' destination by focusing on superior guest experience, high-quality grocery and fuel products, and supporting the communities in which we live and work. EG America is owned by EG Group, a UK-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the UK & Ireland, Europe, Australia, and the US. For more information about EG America, visit us at eg-america or follow us on LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Julia Demopoulos, [email protected]

SOURCE EG Group