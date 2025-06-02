CAT FOOTWEAR HONORS 100 YEARS OF CATERPILLAR INC. WITH EXCLUSIVE LIMITED-EDITION BOOT COLLECTION

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "For the past century, Caterpillar Inc. has shaped the infrastructure of our world-building bridges that define cities, digging tunnels that unite nations, and enabling space-age communications," said Thomas Kennedy, Group President of Wolverine Work. "Each boot in the collection is crafted as a tribute to the monumental feats that have shaped our world. They represent more than just our legacy; they symbolize our enduring commitment to building connections and breaking new ground."

Each limited-edition boot in Cat Footwear's Centennial collection is a tribute to the monumental achievements that have defined the last century of engineering excellence, all while containing all the features and benefits of the Cat Footwear boots, including:

The Golden Gate Bridge Boot features an overbuilt structural cage and "cable system" reminiscent of the bridge's iconic design, as well as gold hardware and detailing - a nod to the bridge's infamous name.

The Apollo 11 Boot pays homage to the historic moon landing, featuring a stacked sole that is extremely lightweight, inspired by the gear of lunar explorers as well as brushed, dusty coloring mimics the appearance of the initial steps on the moon.

The Channel Tunnel Boot honors the groundbreaking construction that united Great Britain with the European mainland, featuring a functioning headlight and sole lights that mimic trains speeding through a tunnel.

These limited-edition boots are available for purchase while supplies last at catfootwear.

ABOUT CAT FOOTWEAR:

Cat Footwear, the official footwear licensee of Caterpillar, is committed to extending the Cat brand to consumers around the world. Since 1994, Cat Footwear has been igniting consumers' passion for the Cat brand. What began as a small collection of work boots has grown into a global offering of work boots and lifestyle shoes sold in nearly 140 countries and territories around the world. Cat Footwear is trusted globally by consumers for providing shoes that are as rugged, durable and unapologetic as Cat earthmovers, so that consumers can break new ground.

ABOUT CATERPILLAR:

With 2024 sales and revenues of $64.8 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar or join the conversation on our social media channels at com/en/news/social-media .

