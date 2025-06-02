JLL Rises On The Fortune 500 List

Prestigious ranking recognizes firm's total revenue performance

CHICAGO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL ) announced today that it has risen to #188 on the 2025 Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S.-based companies – up from #193 in 2024.

"JLL is known globally for providing superior value and innovative solutions to our clients, backed by our investments and capabilities in technology and AI," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "Our continued recognition amongst the top 200 companies of the Fortune 500 list is testament to the strength of our integrated global platform and local expertise."

Fortune ranks companies by total revenues for their respective fiscal years. The complete list and information on the methodology can be found on Fortune's website .

JLL is showing its clients, people and communities a brighter way forward through its innovative technology , sustainability efforts and ethical business practices . Learn more about how JLL is shaping the future of real estate for a better world at jll .

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL ), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 112,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll .

