Catholic International University Reinvents Liberal Arts Education With Career-Focused Degree Programs

"We live in a world where we need thoughtful, wise people to lead businesses, families, and ultimately to lead our civil society," remarked Dr. Ann Brodeur , Director Liberal Arts & Education at Catholic International. "By blending the classical liberal arts tradition with practical, career-focused instruction from our distinguished faculty, our program equips students to become well formed, effective leaders."

Unlike traditional liberal arts programs, Catholic International equips students not just to think, but to act.

Fully accredited by the regionally accrediting authority and recognized by the Cardinal Newman Society as authentically Catholic , Catholic International University's liberal arts curriculum is designed to meet students where they are-both geographically and educationally-offering a flexible and accessible pathway to academic success. With a strong liberal arts foundation, students have the opportunity to tailor their education by choosing a minor in business, education, theology, or philosophy.

Scott Hamberger, a distinguished business leader and Trustee at Catholic International, underscores the value of a liberal arts education in the professional world: "A strong hiring process looks for durable traits acquired through education or experience, such as intellectual curiosity and critical thinking skills. I can think of no better preparation for this than the degree path offered at Catholic International, an education which forms both the habits of the mind, and practical skills needed for success"

Catholic International University's new Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts is an invitation to students seeking an Education from the Heart of the Church. Unlike traditional liberal arts programs, Catholic International's BA equips students not just to think, but to act-with Joy from the Truth (Gaudium de Veritate) and clarity of purpose.

