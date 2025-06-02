Iquanti Announces CEO Transition, Welcomes Arnab Sen As Chief Executive Officer
"I'm honored to join iQuanti," said Sen. "I have long admired the company's impressive growth and unwavering focus on client success. With the transformative potential of AI, I'm excited to partner with Sastry and lead iQuanti on its journey to becoming a leader in AI-driven digital marketing."
Vish Sastry founded iQuanti seventeen years ago and has since led its transformation into a leading data- and AI-driven performance marketing firm. Under his leadership, iQuanti has become a trusted partner driving digital growth for many top brands across industries, with a particularly strong presence in the banking and financial services sector.
"I am incredibly proud of what we've built at iQuanti over the past seventeen years," said Sastry. "We have always remained nimble and innovative, consistently delivering significant value to our clients. As we look forward, Arnab is the right leader to build on this strong foundation and guide iQuanti's evolution into an AI-first company. I will continue to support the journey as the Executive Chairman and Chief Cheerleader of iQuanti."
About iQuanti
iQuanti ignites powerful and predictable digital marketing performance for global brands with an approach rooted in AI, data science, and deep vertical knowledge.
iQuanti has 400+ employees across New York, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Mexico City, London, Toronto, Bangalore, and Singapore. The company has made the Inc. 5000 list ten times, was recognized in the inaugural AdWeek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies and the Fast 50 Asian American Business lists and is named in The Search Engine Optimization Solutions Landscape, Q1 2025 Report, an overview of notable vendors in the SEO space published by Forrester.
