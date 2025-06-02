India, France Discuss Progress Of Free Trade Agreement Negotiations
In a post on X social media platform, Goyal said:“Held a productive meeting with @Eric_R_Lombard, French Minister of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty”.
“Exchanged views on deepening our economic partnership, enhancing trade & investments with a special focus on technology and innovation across key sectors. Also discussed the progress of the India-EU FTA negotiations,” the Union Minister further posted.
Goyal said he is looking forward to stronger India-France economic ties.
Earlier in the day, Goyal held a meeting with Christophe Perillat, CEO of Valeo Group, a global automotive supplier company with a strong footprint in India.
“Appreciate the company's trust in India's growth story and their plans to enhance investments in the country. We discussed avenues to scale up their manufacturing presence in India,” the Union Minister informed.
He also met Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of the L'Oréal Group, and discussed opportunities for L'Oréal to 'Make in India' for the world.
Commerce Minister also met other top global CEOs in Paris to explore their future investment plans for the India market in promising sectors like electric vehicle and renewable energy (RE).
The minister is on an official trip to France with the aim of boosting trade and investments and will also attend a ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Tuesday.
Commerce Minister has also indicated that India is likely to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) with Oman soon, as the talks between the two countries are making headway.
Following his engagements in France, the Union Minister will proceed to Italy for the next leg of his official visit.
