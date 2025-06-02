Why Good Landscape Design Starts With A Plan: Jeff Elshoff Of Twin Bay Landscaping Shares Insights In Hellonation Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transforming an outdoor space into something both functional and beautiful requires more than enthusiasm-it begins with a solid plan. Jeff Elshoff of Twin Bay Landscaping in Leelanau County, Michigan, underscores the importance of starting every landscaping project with deliberate planning, ensuring that the results reflect both the environment and the homeowner's lifestyle.

Elshoff explains that successful landscape design goes beyond choosing plants or installing patios. It starts with observing how the outdoor space behaves. Understanding sun exposure, water drainage, shade zones, and walking paths forms the backbone of a design that works in real life. By aligning the layout with how people use the space daily, the final result supports both aesthetic goals and practical needs.

Planning also helps homeowners avoid common and expensive mistakes. Without a clear design, it's easy to place plants in unsuitable spots, create poor drainage patterns, or build features that feel out of place. Elshoff points out that taking time upfront-even just sketching zones and noting uses-can save money and prevent frustration later on.

A well-planned yard should reflect how people want to live outdoors. Whether the goal is to entertain, create a peaceful retreat, or provide a play area for kids or pets, function and form should be considered equally. For those unsure where to begin, professional landscape designers can offer guidance to translate ideas into a unified, workable design.

Ultimately, Elshoff advises homeowners to shift away from a“plant now, fix later” approach and instead take a thoughtful look at what they want to achieve. The full article, Why Good Landscape Design Starts with a Pla , offers detailed advice from Jeff Elshoff of Twin Bay Landscaping in HelloNation Magazine.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Staff Writer

...











A photo accompanying this announcement is available at