Bullpen Marketing Announces Leadership Change

- Suzanne GordonHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bullpen Marketing, one of Houston's leading full-service marketing firms, has named Suzanne Gordon to the role of CEO, effective immediately. Gordon previously served as the firm's Managing Partner. She will also assume an ownership stake in the firm.Bullpen founder, Colin Hageney, will continue to serve as the organization's president and Chief Marketing Officer, and direct his energies to growing marketing needs.“This move recognizes Suzanne's contributions as a driving force for Bullpen Marketing over the last six years, and ensures that our company remains in hands that share our vision,” said Hageney.“Her insights have been invaluable during her time with our firm, and the skills set she brings to the table will help with Bullpen's future growth.”Gordon was a chemical engineer and worked for both Fluor and Worley prior to joining Bullpen. As Managing Partner, she had a leadership position in the company and was responsible for working one-on-one with clients to increase their business and branding presence. As CEO, she will lead strategic efforts to chart Bullpen Marketing's growth as a leader in branding, merch and communication solutions for clients around the country. She will use her sales background to focus on new markets and trends in the marketing industry, as well as leading day-to-day operations for the firm.“I am honored to take on the role of CEO, and I'm excited for the journey ahead,” Gordon said.“I look forward to leading with vision, integrity and a commitment to innovation, as we work towards an even brighter future for Bullpen."In addition to the duties outlined above, Gordon, originally from the United Kingdom, will focus on networking and creating partnerships with women's business owner groups. She has previously served on the board of directors of Westside Montessori School and chaired or co-chaired three of the school's galas. The mother and stepmother of four children, Gordon is passionate about a holistic approach to life and business. She's likened her previous role with the company to being a“personal shopper,” helping clients find solutions tailored to their needs.Gordon and Hageney have been married for seven years, and have worked together to grow Bullpen's footprint and corporate culture. Today, the firm employs 12 in Houston, Dallas and Nashville, TN.“Suzanne and I are focused on the long-term growth of our business,” said Hageney.“We will remain a powerhouse agency known for its high-touch service to clients. With Suzanne at the helm, we're going to explore new markets and chart a path that ensures Bullpen's continued success.”Since 1997, Bullpen has served clients across a variety of industries, including education, technology and entrepreneurial ventures. The company offers an array of services under an umbrella of creative branding strategies. Working with clients to craft custom success plans, Bullpen offers graphic and print design, web design, printing services, branded products, copywriting, video production and photography.

