Envestnet Strengthens Commitment To RIA Channel, Naming Industry Veteran And Financial Services Executive Sean Meighan Head Of RIA Distribution

In this new role, Meighan will report to Andrew Stavaridis, Chief Relationship Officer, and will oversee a team dedicated to deepening Envestnet's existing client relationships and addressing ways in which RIAs can better leverage core Envestnet technology to meet their varying business and technology needs – including through solutions such as Tamarac, Report Studio, managed accounts, trading tools, insights and more.

"RIAs construct their businesses in a variety of ways and need a platform that can support their unique models-while also meeting the increasingly sophisticated expectations of their clients," said Sean Meighan, Head of RIA Distribution for Envestnet . "Having led a corporate RIA and supported thousands of independent advisors, I've seen firsthand how the right technology and service model can accelerate advisor growth. That's why I can confidently attest to the strength of Envestnet's platform-it gives RIAs the flexibility, scale, and control they need to run their practices their way."

Mr. Meighan brings nearly 20 years' experience driving growth and platform innovation in the wealth management industry. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Head of Advisory Services at Atria Wealth Solutions, where he orchestrated a platform transformation that more than doubled total firm revenue over five years. Prior to Atria, Sean served as Vice President of Advisory Sales, Consulting and Platform Development at Lincoln Financial Network, overseeing significant platform asset growth.

Sean holds an MBA and Bachelor of Science degree from the University of New Hampshire, and maintains Series 7 and 66 securities licenses.

Envestnet is helping to lead the growth of wealth managers and transforming the way financial advice is delivered through its ecosystem of connected technology, advanced insights, and comprehensive solutions-backed by industry-leading service and support. Serving the wealth management industry for 25 years with approximately $6.5 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet technology and services are trusted by more than one-third of all financial advisors. Many of the largest U.S. banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, and RIAs depend on Envestnet to help drive business growth and productivity-and deliver better outcomes for their clients.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

