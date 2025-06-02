Independent Life To Launch Istructure Select -- A Game-Changing Innovation In Structured Settlements

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Life Insurance Company, the first and only insurer dedicated exclusively to the structured settlement market, is preparing to launch its most anticipated product to date: iStructure Select.

Set to officially debut this summer, iStructure Select represents a bold evolution in plaintiff-focused financial planning. Designed with innovation at its core, this next-generation annuity product redefines what's possible when security, strategy, and market opportunity align.

"The launch of iStructure Select is a powerful reflection of our continued commitment to excellence, and putting plaintiffs first," said Don Herrema, CEO of Independent Insurance Group. "We're proud to once again lead the industry forward with a product that reimagines what's possible in structured settlements."

Jimmy Atkins, President of Independent Life, says, "It's all in the name... The plaintiff, with the plaintiff's advisors right at hand, can select a structure that meets their needs, with no limits on the timing or pattern of payments. Like any fixed structured settlement, and more than most competing indexed offerings, iStructure Select is fully flexible. Once the selections are set, there's no on-going maintenance or decision-making required."

While full details remain under wraps, early insights point to a groundbreaking platform engineered to deliver enhanced flexibility, performance potential, and long-term security - all within a client-focused framework that supports real-life outcomes.

The pre-launch has already sparked interest across legal and financial circles, with early adopters eager to be among the first to gain access.

ABOUT INDEPENDENT GROUP

Founded by insurance industry experts, Independent Group is a forward-thinking enterprise whose complementary product and service companies improve outcomes for all structured settlement stakeholders. Independent Life, its underwriting division, is dedicated to providing structured settlement solutions, including annuities, to serve the needs of injured parties, their families and advocates. With its unique profile and ambitious vision for the structured settlement industry, Independent Life has attracted world-class partners: LKCM Headwater Investments, KKR's Kilter Finance and Hannover Re USA support Independent Life's growth and guarantees. For more on what makes Independent Life different, visit .

CONTACT:

Courtney Barber | Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Independent Insurance Group LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED