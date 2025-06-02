Digital Evolution Institute Welcomes Marketing Legends Irwin And Licciardi At Nasdaq In May 2025

The Holy Grail of Marketing Book

Todd Irwin, Greg Licciardi, Meghan Boustany Presenting at Nasdaq May, 2025

Marketing powerhouse panel at Digital Evolution Institute | Nasdaq, May 2025

Discuss innovation in achieving optimal marketing using AI and beyond

- Julia Valentine, Founder, Digital Evolution InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Evolution Institute (DEI), a leading force at the crossroads of innovation, cybersecurity, and creative thought leadership, was honored to host renowned brand strategist Todd Irwin and marketing guru Greg Licciardi at its NASDAQ Conference on May 15, 2025. As part of DEI's mission to blend cutting-edge technology with forward-thinking creativity, Irwin's contributions on the brand marketing panel added dynamic insights to a conversation increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and digital transformation."We were honored to have Todd Irwin join our panel to discuss brand marketing strategy in the digital age," said Julia Valentine, founder of Digital Evolution Institute. "His proprietary 'De-positioning' methodology, developed through his agency Fazer, gives clients a true competitive edge by helping them position themselves clearly in cluttered markets." In today's rapidly evolving digital and AI-driven landscape, branding has become more critical than ever.Todd Irwin, the Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Fazer, has been at the forefront of this transformation, helping companies navigate the complexities of modern branding. Todd Irwin's thought leadership extends beyond client engagements. He has authored influential articles, such as "De-Positioning: The Secret Brand Strategy Apple and Starbucks Won't Tell You About," and has been featured in publications like The New York Times, Adweek and MIT Technology Review. Mr. Irwin's insights continue to shape the discourse on modern branding strategies.Fazer's focus has been on building brands that win by solving problems, not just by standing out. Central to this philosophy is the concept of De-Positioning - a methodology that aligns brands with how customers actually buy. Rooted in behavioral science, De-Positioning emphasizes delivering solutions that competitors can't match, ensuring brands remain relevant and memorable. Fazer's approach has yielded significant results for clients like Verizon, Coca-Cola, Nikon, and startups backed by Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz. By focusing on customer-centric strategies, Fazer has helped these companies achieve market leadership and sustained growth.Joining the panel on Achieving Optimal Marketing Using AI and Beyond was marketing guru Greg Licciardi, who has been teaching marketing for ten years at Fordham and Seton Hall universities. Mr. Licciardi has recently joined the ANA, Association of National Advertisers, as VP of Sponsorships and Products. As part of the Institute's mission to blend cutting-edge technology with forward-thinking creativity, Licciardi's contributions on the brand marketing panel added dynamic insights to a conversation increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and digital transformation.Greg Licciardi, author of The Holy Grail of Marketing, added: "I was thrilled to share the NASDAQ stage with Todd Irwin, where we explored branding and marketing in this new era of AI. His approach to 'De-positioning' provides a clear, strategic blueprint for companies looking to lead with authenticity and differentiation.""We were honored to have Greg Licciardi join our panel to discuss how his book's framework is becoming the north star for brands to achieve ROI faster within the rapidly changing marketing landscape." said Julia Valentine, founder of Digital Evolution Institute. "Greg's new book, Holy Grail of Marketing, teaches a holistic approach to using AI and advanced marketing technologies along with an emphasis on maintaining brand purpose. It was well received by the attendees who were eager to purchase a copy." The Holy Grail of Marketing has an an all-star list of contributors including Vera Hsu from Microsoft who discusses the importance of AI up-skilling and enablement along with James Wright from Interbrand and Randi Stipes from The Weather Company.Digital Evolution Institute Spotlights Greg Licciardi's just published must-read modern-day marketing book, Holy Grail of Marketing - How to achieve optimal marketing using AI and beyond. Visit for more information."Todd's proprietary 'De-positioning' platform is transforming how companies define their market relevance. His upcoming book is poised to shift the conversation around brand clarity on a global scale," said Meghan Sullivan Boustany, who moderated the panel.For media inquiries or more information, contact Meghan Sullivan Boustany at....

Julia Valentine

Digital Evolution Institute

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.