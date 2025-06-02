Andhra To Leverage Space Technology For Real-Time Governance
The five-year MoU was signed between the two institutions in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, SHAR Director A. Rajarajan and RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain.
CM Naidu termed it a landmark step in leveraging space tech for real-time citizen-centric governance.
"This collaboration will enhance the AWARE platform with satellite imagery and scientific inputs across 42+ applications spanning agriculture, weather, disaster management, urban planning, and so on," Naidu posted on X.
"AWARE integrates data from satellites, drones, IoT, sensors, mobile feeds, and CCTV to deliver real-time alerts and advisories to citizens and the government via SMS, WhatsApp, and media and social media," he added.
AWARE stands for AP Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre, while ISRO's SHAR is also known as Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
The state government on January 30 launched WhatsApp Governance, christened "Mana Mitra' to extend hassle-free citizen-centric services to people through WhatsApp.
It started with 161 citizen services, and in March, the number of services was enhanced to 200.
Meanwhile, through another post, the Chief Minister revealed that he met a NASSCOM delegation, comprising President Rajesh Nambiar, Vice President and Head of Membership & Outreach, Srikanth Srinivasan, and ER&D head, Siva Prasad Polimetla, to discuss their strategic vision for positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leading global tech hub through innovation, talent, and infrastructure.
"For India's growing tech sector, driven by GCCs, ER&D, and AI, Andhra Pradesh is a compelling alternative to saturated hubs, offering unique advantages," wrote Naidu.
Key initiatives discussed during the meeting include an AI, Quantum, and GovTech Innovation Sandbox for real-world pilot testing, a 100K Tech Apprentice Programme to bridge talent gaps, a Coastal Cloud & Cyber Corridor for green data infrastructure, and an Andhra for Bharat initiative to scale rural-tech solutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment