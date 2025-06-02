Kerala Blasters Acquire Right-Back Amey Ranawade On Five-Year Deal
“I'm proud and excited to join Kerala Blasters FC. I have always admired the passion surrounding this club, and I genuinely believe in the project being built here.
"I express my gratitude to the management for their confidence in me. This is a big opportunity and responsibility to represent Kerala Blasters. I am fully committed to giving my best every single day to help the team succeed," said Ranawade.
Ranawade featured prominently last season, appearing in 22 ISL matches, starting 18 and clocking 1,675 minutes. His attacking prowess was matched by defensive solidity. He won 48 duels, made 20 successful tackles, and completed 49 recoveries, while also contributing 16 chances created.
In the 2023–24 season, he made seven goal contributions from defence. His pace, stamina, and pinpoint crosses consistently boosted Odisha's attack while maintaining strong defensive performances. He was a key contributor to Odisha FC's historic run to the ISL playoffs in 2023-24.
“I'm glad Amey made the decision to accept our offer. I see him as one of the best players in his position in the ISL, especially in attacking actions. We are looking forward to his contributions to Kerala Blasters. I hope he has a season that will help him break into the Indian national team," added Sporting Director Karolis Skinkis.
Born in Mumbai, Ranawade was developed through the AIFF Elite Academy and made his ISL breakthrough with FC Goa before signing for Mumbai City FC in 2020. He was part of their double-winning squad in 2020-21 and also claimed another Shield in 2022–23.
Internationally, Ranawade represented India at the U-17 and U-19 levels, showcasing his potential at a young age. He is known for his tactical intelligence, ability to read the game, and willingness to support attacks without compromising defensive duties.
Speaking about the signing, the CEO of Kerala Blasters FC, Abhik Chatterjee, said,“Amey is a modern fullback who will definitely add value to how we want to play at Kerala Blasters Football Club. He was always passionate about joining our project, and I am glad that he could be afforded the opportunity to contribute to what we want to achieve in the immediate future. Having known him, I am sure he will bring determination, hard work, and relentless energy to the pitch.”
