MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bathrooms are among the most common spaces for home renovations, whether you're updating outdated fixtures and decor or reimaging features to better suit your lifestyle. In a world where every dollar matters, transforming your bathroom into a personal haven that blends your style with functional purpose makes it a smart investment you'll appreciate long after the renovation is complete.

For a renovation that not only represents a worthwhile investment for today and tomorrow but also delivers emotional ROI, consider these ideas from the experts at Bath Fitter , a leader in stress-free custom bath and shower remodels.

Quality

Of all the rooms in the house, the bathroom may be where quality materials and workmanship matter most. Because it's a confined space that sees a great deal of moisture and humidity, it's essential that you use quality materials that stand up to the task and enlist professionals who know how to incorporate effective measures to prevent mold, mildew and other water-related damage.

Paying attention to quality throughout your renovation is also likely to bring you greater functional benefits, as well as increased home value and an overall more pleasing result.

Durability

Especially if you're planning to be in your home well into the future, it's a good idea to plan for durable features that can stand the test of time. Be sure to select premium materials and consider their durability and maintenance requirements. Some of the latest design options offered by Bath Fitter deliver the perfect blend of beauty and functionality, ensuring long-lasting durability. For example, the Lucca wall, a sophisticated textured and seamless Chevron tile pattern, offers the ideal combination of modern design and classic charm.

Another design-forward selection is the Sorrento wall, a large-scale 12-by-24 grout-free tile pattern featuring a textured design and a durable, easy-to-clean surface. Unlike tiles and grout, these walls combine on-trend beauty and innovative materials so homeowners can enjoy their bathrooms rather than stress about maintenance. Perfect for minimalist designs and traditional bathrooms alike, Ovation is a sleek and stylish skirted tub. The full line of brushed gold accessories, from trim kits and shower rods to doors and grab bars, can add a sense of warmth to your space.

Aging in Place

The wet and slippery surfaces in bathrooms can lead to injuries. While the risk can affect anyone at any age, bathroom safety is especially important for older adults with reduced mobility.

Planning ahead for your retirement years, or considering the needs of a future buyer, can help create a safe environment and reduce the risk of serious injuries. Some potential problems can be fixed with simple adjustments like rearranging the shelving, installing grab bars, adding seating or increasing lighting levels. In addition, a bathtub's edge can be hard to navigate, but walk-in showers have a narrower edge, or can even be edge-less, making it easy for wheelchairs to roll in and out the shower.

Ease of Installation

Another important consideration is how the installation process will be carried out in your home. Installing a beautiful tub or shower doesn't have to be complicated. A custom solution designed to fit your space and requirements may be more attainable than you expect. For example, with an option like Bath Fitter, you can have a premium-quality tub installed right over your existing one so there's no demolition or mess involved in the remodel whatsoever. It's the perfect blend of beauty and functionality without the stress and disruption of a traditional bath or shower remodel.

Because a local expert is with you every step of the way – from dreaming up the concept and selecting finishes to measuring, manufacturing and installation – there are no surprises. The result is a tub or shower with a seamless, grout-free watertight wall system that's easy to keep looking great for years to come. All backed by a transferable lifetime warranty to provide peace of mind.

"As a renovator, I've seen firsthand how a bath or shower upgrade can completely transform not just a space but the way people feel about their homes," said Scott McGillivray, HGTV star and home renovation expert. "That's why Bath Fitter has been my go-to. Their installers provide high-quality workmanship while homeowners are left with the consistency, reliability and durability of beautiful products with lifetime warranties."

Safety

A well-placed grab bar can mean the difference between a confident step and a dangerous slip in the bathroom for those aging in place, young children and everyone in between. Knowing where to place grab bars in the shower and around the tub creates a safer, more accessible space for everyone. Proper placement reduces the risk of falls and can bring added peace of mind and confidence to you and your family.

Professionals can guide you through selecting the best grab bars for your bathroom by considering the layout, your needs and design preferences, as well as ensuring your grab bars are installed at the correct height and securely anchored for maximum safety and convenience.

Discover more inspiration and design ideas to boost the long-term value and enjoyment of your bathroom renovation at bathfitter .

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

href="" rel="nofollow" familyfeature

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary and eLivingToday .

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate