Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia Hosts 29Th Annual Fetal Surgery Family Reunion At Philadelphia Zoo

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This reunion is a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience of our families, and of the deep bonds that connect them to one another and to our team," said N. Scott Adzick, MD , Surgeon-In-Chief at CHOP and Director of the CFDT. "It's incredibly special to witness this community grow stronger each year. It continues to be our favorite annual event, and our team is honored to play a part in the lives of the families who attend."

The annual reunion provides a joyful opportunity for families to reconnect with the CHOP clinical teams who helped care for them during their most critical moments. Many of the children in attendance were diagnosed prenatally with serious birth defects-such as spina bifida , congenital diaphragmatic hernia , or twin-twin transfusion syndrome , among others -and underwent either fetal surgery before birth or received highly specialized care immediately after delivery.

Now decades strong, the event has grown from a handful of families in 1997 to more than 900 families attending annually, forming a vibrant and supportive global community. This year, attendees traveled from states including Florida, Maine, Illinois and Connecticut.

Since opening its doors in 1995, the CFDT at CHOP has become the world's largest and most comprehensive fetal program. More than 32,000 expectant mothers from all 50 states and over 70 countries have turned to the CFDT for hope and options. With more than 2,400 fetal surgeries performed to date, the CFDT has helped transform fetal surgery from a groundbreaking concept into a life-changing reality for families around the globe.

Patients and families experience the highest level of care for complex fetal surgeries at CHOP. Our surgical teams specialize in advanced procedures to treat a variety of birth defects, ensuring the best possible outcomes for both mother and baby, providing expert care from prenatal diagnosis to delivery in CHOP's Garbose Family Special Delivery Unit , and beyond.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia:

A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network , which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. CHOP also operates the Middleman Family Pavilion and its dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia, the Behavioral Health and Crisis Center (including a 24/7 Crisis Response Center) and the Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare , a mental health outpatient facility. Its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit

Contact: Kaila M. Revello

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

610-457-5916

[email protected]

SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia